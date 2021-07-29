ANL 28.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-3.09%)
ASC 20.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.78%)
ASL 24.06 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.95%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.72%)
FCCL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.1%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
FFL 19.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3%)
FNEL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.03%)
GGGL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
GGL 44.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.02%)
HUMNL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
JSCL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.52%)
KEL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
MDTL 3.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.69%)
NETSOL 159.24 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.47%)
PACE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.01%)
PAEL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
PRL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
PTC 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
SILK 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.92%)
SNGP 50.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.6%)
TELE 14.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.88%)
TRG 160.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.66%)
UNITY 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.37%)
WTL 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.9%)
BR100 5,097 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.02%)
BR30 25,714 Decreased By ▼ -41.27 (-0.16%)
KSE100 47,288 Decreased By ▼ -29.61 (-0.06%)
KSE30 18,966 Decreased By ▼ -8.19 (-0.04%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,209
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,020,324
4,49724hr
7.53% positivity
Sindh
374,434
Punjab
354,904
Balochistan
30,019
Islamabad
86,602
KPK
142,799
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 29, 2021
Markets

China copper reserves auction website resumes after crash

  • A total of 30,000 tonnes of copper and 50,000 tonnes of zinc is open for public bidding on the platform operated by China Minmetals Corp
Reuters 29 Jul 2021

BEIJING: China copper and zinc reserves auction website has resumed after a temporary breakdown during the online bidding of a second batch of sales on Thursday, a customer service representative of the platform said.

China announced it would release a total of 170,000 tonnes of metals, including copper, aluminium and zinc, from state reserves on Thursday to nonferrous fabricators.

A total of 30,000 tonnes of copper and 50,000 tonnes of zinc is open for public bidding on the platform operated by China Minmetals Corp.

Copper prices surging to pre-coronavirus levels

However, the platform crashed several minutes after auctions started at 9 a.m. Beijing time (0100 GMT), a customer service representative of the platform told Reuters, adding that the system had resumed.

The person did not give the reason for the breakdown.

Auctions in the afternoon session will start at 1 p.m. and go on until 6 p.m. (0500-1000 GMT).

China Wheat Corn Copper China Minmetals Corp

