ANL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.72%)
ASC 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.45%)
ASL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
BOP 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.09%)
BYCO 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.39%)
FCCL 21.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.48%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.72%)
FNEL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
GGGL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
GGL 41.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-4.38%)
HUMNL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
JSCL 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.19%)
KAPCO 39.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.69%)
MLCF 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.03%)
NETSOL 149.30 Decreased By ▼ -7.70 (-4.9%)
PACE 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
PAEL 32.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.7%)
PIBTL 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
POWER 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.21%)
PRL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
PTC 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.85%)
SILK 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.91%)
SNGP 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.05%)
TELE 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.18%)
TRG 154.43 Decreased By ▼ -5.82 (-3.63%)
UNITY 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.36%)
WTL 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
BR100 5,043 Decreased By ▼ -50.24 (-0.99%)
BR30 25,215 Decreased By ▼ -494.66 (-1.92%)
KSE100 47,055 Decreased By ▼ -257.04 (-0.54%)
KSE30 18,837 Decreased By ▼ -126.39 (-0.67%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,295
8624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,024,861
4,53724hr
7.8% positivity
Sindh
377,231
Punjab
355,483
Balochistan
30,162
Islamabad
86,945
KPK
143,213
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US CDC internal report says Delta variant as contagious as chickenpox: report

  • Delta has become the dominant variant globally, documented in 132 countries to date, according to the World Health Organization
Reuters 30 Jul 2021

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has described the Delta variant of the coronavirus as being as transmissible as chickenpox and cautioned it could cause severe disease, the Washington Post said, citing an internal CDC document.

The variant was also more likely to break through protections afforded by the vaccines, but the health authority said such incidents were very rare, the CDC report posted on the Washington Post website showed.

In its summary, the CDC report said Delta is highly contagious, likely more severe than other variants and breakthrough infections may be as transmissible as unvaccinated cases.

Still, the CDC's figures show that the vaccines are highly effective in preventing serious illness, hospitalisation and death.

US tells vaccinated people in high Covid risk areas to mask again

The findings add to evidence of how the Delta variant, the fastest and most formidable version of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, has upended assumptions among virologists and epidemiologists about the disease.

Delta has become the dominant variant globally, documented in 132 countries to date, according to the World Health Organization.

On Tuesday, the CDC reversed course on guidance for mask wearing, reinstituting them as a precaution against the possible transmission of the virus by fully vaccinated people.

The agency said it had seen evidence suggestive of this in outbreak investigations in the United States and overseas. The agency also cited high viral loads as a reason for changing guidance.

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden urged local governments to pay people to get vaccinated and set new rules requiring federal workers to provide proof of vaccination or face regular testing, mask mandates and travel restrictions.

Delta variant drives Eastern Mediterranean virus surge including Pakistan: WHO

The findings may stir debate about whether masks, social distancing and other measures may again be needed even in countries with broad vaccination campaigns and where lockdown restrictions have eased.

The CDC report said that universal mask wearing is still needed to reduce transmission in addition to vaccines.

Israel recently reinstated mask-wearing requirements indoors and requires travellers to quarantine upon arrival.

"The main thing that does change (because of Delta) is that masks will still be used and that in countries where this requirement has been lifted, it will have to be re-introduced," said Carlo Federico Perno, Head of Microbiology and Immunology Diagnostics at Rome's Bambino Gesù Hospital.

The Delta variant is more transmissible than the SARS-CoV-2 ancestral strain as well as the viruses that cause MERS, SARS, Ebola, the common cold, the seasonal flu and smallpox, the report said. It said it was as transmissible as chickenpox, a highly contagious infection common in children that causes itchy rashes.

U.S. will not lift travel restrictions, citing Delta variant, White House says

But the variant is roughly as deadly as the ancestral strain, whereas SARS, Ebola and other diseases had far higher fatality rates, the report showed.

The immediate next step for the agency is to "acknowledge the war has changed" and improve the public's understanding of breakthrough infections as well as the big reduction in the risk of severe disease for vaccinated people, the document said.

CDC is expected to publish additional data on the variant on Friday, the New York Times said.

Delta appears to be about 50% more transmissible than the three other "variants of concern", all of which are more transmissible than the original virus, spokesman WHO Tarik Jasarevic said on Friday.

"We continue to review the incoming evidence and will update our estimates going forward," he added.

Coronavirus CDC Ebola Delta variant chickenpox

US CDC internal report says Delta variant as contagious as chickenpox: report

Pakistan not siding with any group in Afghanistan, says Fawad

Pakistan reports 86 deaths, 4,537 Covid infections in a single day as fourth wave takes toll

Proposed auto policy: Tarin directs broad-based consultations with key stakeholders

Cash-strapped Pakistan purchases pricey LNG for Sept

UAE banks successfully conclude Pakistan’s $350m Murabaha syndicated loan

Saudi Arabia to reopen to vaccinated tourists after 17-month Covid closure

NSA Moeed meets US counterpart, agrees to keep momentum in Pak-US ties

Taxmen deputed at big retail outlets to monitor sales

Dr Ishrat resigns?

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters