Markets
Hong Kong stocks cap week with a loss
30 Jul 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks closed a volatile week on a negative note Friday with investors continuing to fret over China's latest crackdown on tech and private tuition firms, despite officials' reassurances.
The Hang Seng Index shed 1.35 percent, or 354.29 points, to 25,961.03.
The Shanghai Composite Index closed 0.42 percent, or 14.37 points, lower at 3,397.36, but the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.06 percent, or 1.45 points, to 2,385.62.
