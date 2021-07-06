Markets
Hong Kong shares suffer fresh losses by close
- The Hang Seng Index fell 0.25 percent, or 70.64 points, to 28,072.86
Updated 06 Jul 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks ended lower on Tuesday, extending losses into a fifth day as traders grow concerned about China's crackdown on the country's tech giants.
The Hang Seng Index fell 0.25 percent, or 70.64 points, to 28,072.86.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.11 percent, or 4.06 points, to 3,530.26, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.32 percent, or 7.81 points, to 2,406.59.
