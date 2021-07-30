ANL 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.35%)
ASC 20.32 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.7%)
ASL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.76%)
BOP 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
FCCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
FFBL 27.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
FFL 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.5%)
FNEL 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
GGGL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.15%)
GGL 43.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.48%)
HUMNL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
JSCL 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.16%)
KAPCO 39.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KEL 3.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MLCF 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.15%)
NETSOL 156.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.2%)
PACE 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.81%)
PAEL 33.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.47%)
POWER 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
PRL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
PTC 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.43%)
SILK 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.65%)
SNGP 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.06%)
TELE 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.43%)
TRG 160.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.04%)
UNITY 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.86%)
WTL 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.08%)
BR100 5,121 Increased By ▲ 27.56 (0.54%)
BR30 25,857 Increased By ▲ 147.09 (0.57%)
KSE100 47,515 Increased By ▲ 202.98 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,044 Increased By ▲ 80.47 (0.42%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,295
8624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,024,861
4,53724hr
7.8% positivity
Sindh
377,231
Punjab
355,483
Balochistan
30,162
Islamabad
86,945
KPK
143,213
Spot gold may rise to $1,842

  • This wave is expected to travel into a range of $1,842-$1,874
Reuters 30 Jul 2021

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may break a resistance at $1,832 per ounce and rise to $1,842, driven by a wave C.

This wave is expected to travel into a range of $1,842-$1,874.

The pause around $1,832 will be temporary. A retracement analysis on the fall from $1,916.40 to $1,749.20 reveals a failure of the metal to break the 50% level of $1,833 in its first attempt on July 15.

However, gold may succeed in its current attempt, as the wave C has a fierce character and may easily overcome this barrier.

Spot gold to retest support at $1,789

Support is at $1,822, a break below which could cause a fall to $1,810. On the daily chart, the metal is riding on a wave c from $1,749.20, which is capable of travelling into $1,840-$1,897 range. In its full capacity, the wave c could extend to $1,988.

The pattern from the Nov. 30, 2020 low of $1,764.29 looks like an inverted head-and-shoulders, which will be confirmed when gold goes above $1,932.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

