ANL 29.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
ASC 19.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.06%)
ASL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.39%)
BOP 8.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
FCCL 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
FFL 19.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3.35%)
FNEL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.66%)
GGGL 25.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-4.7%)
GGL 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-5.3%)
HUMNL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.84%)
JSCL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.78%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
MDTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.12%)
MLCF 43.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 157.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.95%)
PACE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.36%)
PAEL 33.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
POWER 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.52%)
PRL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
PTC 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.41%)
SILK 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.01%)
SNGP 50.74 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.89%)
TELE 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.5%)
TRG 160.25 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.5%)
UNITY 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
WTL 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.46%)
BR100 5,093 Decreased By ▼ -3.1 (-0.06%)
BR30 25,710 Decreased By ▼ -44.74 (-0.17%)
KSE100 47,312 Decreased By ▼ -5.7 (-0.01%)
KSE30 18,963 Decreased By ▼ -10.86 (-0.06%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,209
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,020,324
4,49724hr
7.53% positivity
Sindh
374,434
Punjab
354,904
Balochistan
30,019
Islamabad
86,602
KPK
142,799
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

Recorder Report 30 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Thursday (July 29, 2021).

========================================================
INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS
========================================================
                         BBA BID           MAXIMUM RATES
                          RATES           FOR PAYMENT OF
                                             INTEREST BY
                                              AUTHORISED
                                                 DEALERS
========================================================
U.S. DOLLARS         VALUE 29.07.2021   VALUE 29.07.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months           0.1204% PA            0.6296% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 Months           0.0915% PA            0.6585% PA
For 12 months          -0.0110% PA            0.8640% PA
For  2 Years           -0.0110% PA            1.3640% PA
For  3 Years           -0.0114% PA            1.6140% PA
For  4 years           -0.0114% PA            1.8640% PA
For  5 years           -0.0114% PA            1.9890% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
POUND STERLING       VALUE 29.07.2021   VALUE 29.07.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 Months           0.1758% PA            0.5743% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months           0.1644% PA            0.5856% PA
For 12 Months           0.0684% PA            0.8066% PA
For  2 Years            0.0684% PA            1.3066% PA
For  3 Years            0.0684% PA            1.5566% PA
For  4 years            0.0684% PA            1.8066% PA
For  5 years            0.0684% PA            1.9316% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
EURO                 VALUE 29.07.2021   VALUE 29.07.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months           0.3057% PA            1.0557% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months           0.2766% PA            1.0266% PA
For 12 Months           0.2426% PA            1.1176% PA
For  2 Years            0.2426% PA            1.6176% PA
For  3 Years            0.2426% PA            1.8676% PA
For  4 years            0.2426% PA            2.1176% PA
For  5 years            0.2426% PA            2.2426% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
JAPANESE YEN         VALUE 29.07.2021   VALUE 29.07.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months          -0.1540% PA            0.5960% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months          -0.1802% PA            0.5698% PA
For 12 Months          -0.2050% PA            0.6700% PA
For  2 Years           -0.2050% PA            1.1700% PA
For  3 Years           -0.2050% PA            1.4200% PA
For  4 Years           -0.2050% PA            1.6700% PA
For  5 years           -0.2050% PA            1.7950% PA
========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Barclays Barclays bid rates Barclays bank Barclays bid rate

Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

'Pakistan not a spokesman for Taliban,' says PM

LDA City Apartments: PM performs balloting

Various economic sectors: BoI inks 2-year MoU with Bahrain's EDB

ADB identifies challenges to PPP framework

Wheat import exempted from PPRA rules

Proposed auto policy: Tarin directs broad-based consultations with key stakeholders

Schools in Punjab to reopen on rotation basis

Double tax and bandits on Pak-Afghan trade route

H1 2021: delivers strong performance

Forex reserves down $252m

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.