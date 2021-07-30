Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Thursday (July 29, 2021).

======================================================== INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS ======================================================== BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES RATES FOR PAYMENT OF INTEREST BY AUTHORISED DEALERS ======================================================== U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 29.07.2021 VALUE 29.07.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.1204% PA 0.6296% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 Months 0.0915% PA 0.6585% PA For 12 months -0.0110% PA 0.8640% PA For 2 Years -0.0110% PA 1.3640% PA For 3 Years -0.0114% PA 1.6140% PA For 4 years -0.0114% PA 1.8640% PA For 5 years -0.0114% PA 1.9890% PA -------------------------------------------------------- POUND STERLING VALUE 29.07.2021 VALUE 29.07.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 Months 0.1758% PA 0.5743% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.1644% PA 0.5856% PA For 12 Months 0.0684% PA 0.8066% PA For 2 Years 0.0684% PA 1.3066% PA For 3 Years 0.0684% PA 1.5566% PA For 4 years 0.0684% PA 1.8066% PA For 5 years 0.0684% PA 1.9316% PA -------------------------------------------------------- EURO VALUE 29.07.2021 VALUE 29.07.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.3057% PA 1.0557% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2766% PA 1.0266% PA For 12 Months 0.2426% PA 1.1176% PA For 2 Years 0.2426% PA 1.6176% PA For 3 Years 0.2426% PA 1.8676% PA For 4 years 0.2426% PA 2.1176% PA For 5 years 0.2426% PA 2.2426% PA -------------------------------------------------------- JAPANESE YEN VALUE 29.07.2021 VALUE 29.07.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months -0.1540% PA 0.5960% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months -0.1802% PA 0.5698% PA For 12 Months -0.2050% PA 0.6700% PA For 2 Years -0.2050% PA 1.1700% PA For 3 Years -0.2050% PA 1.4200% PA For 4 Years -0.2050% PA 1.6700% PA For 5 years -0.2050% PA 1.7950% PA ========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021