CM Sindh stresses on following SOPs during Ashura

In the midst of a dangerous spike in the fourth wave of the coronavirus, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has urged the Ulema to promote harmony and observe Ashura in accordance with the government's strict code of conduct.

While presiding over a meeting with the Ulema on Thursday, the chief minister urged the religious authority figures to forge unity during this tumultuous period, stating that "we have to respect each other".

The meeting was attended by the Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Shah, Law Advisor Murtaza Wahab, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Waqar Mehdi, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, DG Rangers Major Gen. Iftikhar Hussain, among others.

Sindh reimposes restrictions as Covid-19 cases surge

The Chief Minister highlighted that in light of the exacerbating coronavirus situation in the country, a difficult incoming monsoon season and unrest in Afghanistan, the police and various religious Ulema have settled on an agreement for a code of conduct, adding that “If you will abide by the agreed plan everything would go smooth and peaceful".

'Complete lockdown' under consideration in Sindh's major cities

Provincial Minister for Religious Affairs Nasir Shah stated that the peace committee has been constituted to follow the prescribed code of conduct "in true letter and spirit".

The Ulema assured the Chief Minister that the guidelines issued by the government would be followed to the full extent, and gave suggestions to the provincial government for the peaceful observance of Ashura.

On Wednesday, Aaj News reported that the Sindh government is considering a complete lockdown in Karachi as well as other major cities in the province, to curb the surge in Covid-19 cases.