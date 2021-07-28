Gold price increases by Rs200 to Rs109,550 per tola

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs200 and was sold at Rs109,550 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs109,350, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs171 and was sold at Rs93,921 against its sale at Rs93,750 while the prices of 10 gram of 22 Karat gold went up to Rs86,095 from Rs85,938.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs1,460 and Rs1,251.71 respectively.

The price of gold in international market went up by $3 and was traded at $1,799 against its sale at $1,796.