ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs200 and was sold at Rs109,550 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs109,350, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.
The price of 10 gram of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs171 and was sold at Rs93,921 against its sale at Rs93,750 while the prices of 10 gram of 22 Karat gold went up to Rs86,095 from Rs85,938.
Gold price declines by Rs500 to Rs109,350 per tola
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs1,460 and Rs1,251.71 respectively.
The price of gold in international market went up by $3 and was traded at $1,799 against its sale at $1,796.
US has really messed it up in Afghanistan: PM Imran
Gold price increases by Rs200 to Rs109,550 per tola
Saudi FM assures COAS of unflinching support to Pakistan
Noor Mukadam murder case: Jaffers denounce Zahir, Adamjees say no support in any form
China says Taliban expected to play 'important' Afghan peace role
Chinese national shot and wounded in Karachi
KSE-100 down 369 points as intra-day gains erased
Pak Army called in as urban flooding hits parts of Islamabad following cloudburst
Pakistan reports another 4,119 Covid-19 cases, positivity shoots to 7.9%
Willful tax defaulters, non-filers: New policy to lay down third-party audit mechanism
Highest import worth $6.3bn in June: Pasha warns of hard times ahead
Senate body grills commerce ministry over poor performance
Read more stories
Comments