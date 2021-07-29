Covid-19 vaccination: Hyderabad DC seeks social bodies' help

HYDERABAD: Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has said that now we have fourth wave of coronavirus and we do not know that how many such waves we would face in coming days. He said that it is necessary to protect our people from a dangerous pandemic and to stop its spread.

He said people should be vaccinated to increase their immunity against the pandemic. This he said while presiding over a meeting held at his office in Shahbaz Building Hyderabad here Wednesday to further mobilize NGOs regarding covid vacination.

The Additional Commissioner Hyderabad Tahir Memon, Additional Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tabriz Sadiq Marri, Qaim Akbar Nimai, District Health Officer Hyderabad, Additional Director Social Welfare Mehboob-us-Zaman and the representatives of Saylani Welfare Trust, Hands, Al-Khidmat Foundation, NRSP and various other social organizations attended the meeting.

The Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch urged upon all social organizations to play their active role in vaccination while the organizations are working already should achieve their goals.

He directed the Additional Deputy Commissioner, Hyderabad to form a committee consisting of representatives of NGOs participating in the Covid vaccination process and to set the target of vaccination of at least 10,000 people and to organize awareness seminars to encourage people to get vaccinated.

He directed the District Health Officer, Hyderabad to ensure training for the staff of NGOs participating in the Covid vaccination process and clarify their TORs.

On this occasion, Additional Director Social Welfare Mehboob-us-Zaman informed Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch that more than 30 NGOs registered with the Social Welfare Department are carrying out various activities in the field of Covid-19 while 13 NGOs are participating in the vaccination process, 8 NGOs are working in collaboration of Health Department and camping for Covid vaccination.

