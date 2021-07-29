ANL 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-4.94%)
ASC 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.39%)
ASL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.26%)
BOP 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.78%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
FCCL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.58%)
FFBL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.93%)
FFL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.8%)
FNEL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
GGGL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.83%)
GGL 46.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.25%)
HUMNL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.73%)
JSCL 21.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.91%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.76%)
KEL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MDTL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.56%)
MLCF 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.74%)
NETSOL 158.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-4.49%)
PACE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.87%)
PAEL 33.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.06%)
PIBTL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.22%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.36%)
PTC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 49.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.4%)
TELE 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.73%)
TRG 159.45 Decreased By ▼ -6.75 (-4.06%)
UNITY 40.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-5.86%)
WTL 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.01%)
BR100 5,096 Decreased By ▼ -70.59 (-1.37%)
BR30 25,755 Decreased By ▼ -734.03 (-2.77%)
KSE100 47,318 Decreased By ▼ -368.96 (-0.77%)
KSE30 18,974 Decreased By ▼ -155.31 (-0.81%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,133
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,015,827
4,11924hr
7.88% positivity
Sindh
371,762
Punjab
354,312
Balochistan
29,861
Islamabad
86,226
KPK
142,400
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Covid-19 vaccination: Hyderabad DC seeks social bodies' help

Recorder Report 29 Jul 2021

HYDERABAD: Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has said that now we have fourth wave of coronavirus and we do not know that how many such waves we would face in coming days. He said that it is necessary to protect our people from a dangerous pandemic and to stop its spread.

He said people should be vaccinated to increase their immunity against the pandemic. This he said while presiding over a meeting held at his office in Shahbaz Building Hyderabad here Wednesday to further mobilize NGOs regarding covid vacination.

The Additional Commissioner Hyderabad Tahir Memon, Additional Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tabriz Sadiq Marri, Qaim Akbar Nimai, District Health Officer Hyderabad, Additional Director Social Welfare Mehboob-us-Zaman and the representatives of Saylani Welfare Trust, Hands, Al-Khidmat Foundation, NRSP and various other social organizations attended the meeting.

The Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch urged upon all social organizations to play their active role in vaccination while the organizations are working already should achieve their goals.

He directed the Additional Deputy Commissioner, Hyderabad to form a committee consisting of representatives of NGOs participating in the Covid vaccination process and to set the target of vaccination of at least 10,000 people and to organize awareness seminars to encourage people to get vaccinated.

He directed the District Health Officer, Hyderabad to ensure training for the staff of NGOs participating in the Covid vaccination process and clarify their TORs.

On this occasion, Additional Director Social Welfare Mehboob-us-Zaman informed Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch that more than 30 NGOs registered with the Social Welfare Department are carrying out various activities in the field of Covid-19 while 13 NGOs are participating in the vaccination process, 8 NGOs are working in collaboration of Health Department and camping for Covid vaccination.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Coronavirus Tahir Memon COVID Vaccination Tabriz Sadiq Marri

Covid-19 vaccination: Hyderabad DC seeks social bodies' help

Afghan peace: China says Taliban may play 'important' role

PC shows willingness to share power SPA

US economic recovery on track despite Covid-19 surge: Fed

Karachi braces for lockdown

Chinese national wounded in gun attack in Karachi

CPPA-G criticised for withholding Rs11bn of consumers

Profit, dividend: Foreign investors repatriate $1.622bn in FY21

MoF for ensuring sustainability of new growth strategy

'US has really messed it up in Afghanistan': PM

Afghanistan will become 'pariah state' if Taliban seize power: US

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.