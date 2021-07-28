UK PM Johnson urges London mayor to get tough with crime gangs

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged London mayor Sadiq Khan on Wednesday to get to grips with crime in the capital and to be tougher on knife-wielding teenage gangs.

Johnson said London police chief Cressida Dick was a formidable officer but that a decision on renewing her contract was for the London mayor and Home Secretary Priti Patel.

Boris Johnson: Britain's 'cakeist' Brexit leader

"It can be fixed... you need to be tougher on the gangs, tough on the kids carrying knives and I do think stop and search is a part of that," he told LBC Radio.