ANL 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.96%)
ASL 23.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
BYCO 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
FCCL 22.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
FFL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.88%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
GGGL 27.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
GGL 46.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.89%)
KAPCO 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.75%)
KEL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MDTL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MLCF 44.49 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.5%)
NETSOL 166.60 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.39%)
PACE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
PAEL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PIBTL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
POWER 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PRL 23.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
PTC 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.94%)
SILK 1.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 50.85 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.52%)
TELE 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.26%)
TRG 166.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.12%)
UNITY 42.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.05%)
WTL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.41%)
BR100 5,166 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.02%)
BR30 26,446 Decreased By ▼ -43.23 (-0.16%)
KSE100 47,696 Increased By ▲ 9.14 (0.02%)
KSE30 19,122 Decreased By ▼ -7.87 (-0.04%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,133
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,015,827
4,11924hr
7.88% positivity
Sindh
371,762
Punjab
354,312
Balochistan
29,861
Islamabad
86,226
KPK
142,400
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK PM Johnson urges London mayor to get tough with crime gangs

  • Johnson said London police chief Cressida Dick was a formidable officer but that a decision on renewing her contract was for the London mayor and Home Secretary Priti Patel
Reuters 28 Jul 2021

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged London mayor Sadiq Khan on Wednesday to get to grips with crime in the capital and to be tougher on knife-wielding teenage gangs.

Johnson said London police chief Cressida Dick was a formidable officer but that a decision on renewing her contract was for the London mayor and Home Secretary Priti Patel.

Boris Johnson: Britain's 'cakeist' Brexit leader

"It can be fixed... you need to be tougher on the gangs, tough on the kids carrying knives and I do think stop and search is a part of that," he told LBC Radio.

Boris Johnson LBC radio Sadiq Khan Cressida Dick

UK PM Johnson urges London mayor to get tough with crime gangs

Saudi FM assures COAS of unflinching support to Pakistan

Pakistan reports another 4,119 Covid-19 cases, positivity shoots to 7.9%

Willful tax defaulters, non-filers: New policy to lay down third-party audit mechanism

Senate body grills commerce ministry over poor performance

Fixation of cotton intervention price: Cabinet refers back ECC’s decision

Noor Mukadam murder case: Jaffers denounce Zahir, Adamjees say no support in any form

Noor Mukadam murder case: ‘Secret’ meeting of US officials with Zahir Jaffer criticised

Ex-mill sales tax step taken to forestall sugar price hike

KE accused of violating power supply deal with govt

ECC to consider Strategic Trade Policy Framework 2020-25 today

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters