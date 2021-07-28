Hong Kong stocks open on positive note

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares climbed more than one percent at the start of trade on Wednesday as bargain-buyers moved in following a painful three-day sell-off sparked by China's latest crackdown on a range of industries.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.08 percent, or 270.31 points, to 25,356.74.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.75 percent, or 25.36 points, to 3,355.82, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange shed 0.90 percent, or 20.96 points, to 2,310.47.