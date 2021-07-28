ANL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
ASC 20.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
ASL 24.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
BOP 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.6%)
FCCL 22.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.54%)
FFBL 27.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
FFL 20.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.34%)
FNEL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
GGGL 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
GGL 47.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.35%)
JSCL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
KAPCO 39.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.08%)
KEL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
MLCF 44.56 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.66%)
NETSOL 167.05 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.66%)
PACE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
PAEL 33.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
POWER 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
PRL 23.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
PTC 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
SILK 1.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 51.49 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (3.81%)
TELE 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.93%)
TRG 166.77 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.34%)
UNITY 42.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.02%)
WTL 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
BR100 5,167 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.01%)
BR30 26,550 Increased By ▲ 60.7 (0.23%)
KSE100 47,672 Decreased By ▼ -15.49 (-0.03%)
KSE30 19,108 Decreased By ▼ -21.58 (-0.11%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,133
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,015,827
4,11924hr
7.88% positivity
Sindh
371,762
Punjab
354,312
Balochistan
29,861
Islamabad
86,226
KPK
142,400
Hong Kong stocks open on positive note

  • The Hang Seng Index rose 1.08 percent, or 270.31 points, to 25,356.74
AFP 28 Jul 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares climbed more than one percent at the start of trade on Wednesday as bargain-buyers moved in following a painful three-day sell-off sparked by China's latest crackdown on a range of industries.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.08 percent, or 270.31 points, to 25,356.74.

Hong Kong shares suffer fresh losses by close

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.75 percent, or 25.36 points, to 3,355.82, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange shed 0.90 percent, or 20.96 points, to 2,310.47.

Hong Kong shares Hang Seng Index Shanghai Composite Index Shenzhen Composite Index

