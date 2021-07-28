Markets
Hong Kong stocks open on positive note
- The Hang Seng Index rose 1.08 percent, or 270.31 points, to 25,356.74
28 Jul 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares climbed more than one percent at the start of trade on Wednesday as bargain-buyers moved in following a painful three-day sell-off sparked by China's latest crackdown on a range of industries.
The Hang Seng Index rose 1.08 percent, or 270.31 points, to 25,356.74.
Hong Kong shares suffer fresh losses by close
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.75 percent, or 25.36 points, to 3,355.82, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange shed 0.90 percent, or 20.96 points, to 2,310.47.
