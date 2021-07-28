ANL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
Tropical storm makes landfall in northern Japan

  • Japan's typhoon season runs from around May to October, peaking in August and September
AFP 28 Jul 2021

TOKYO: A tropical storm hit northern Japan on Wednesday but there were no immediate reports of damage and Olympic football matches in the region were due to go ahead.

Local authorities issued non-mandatory evacuation orders and set up emergency shelters as Tropical Storm Nepartak made landfall in northern Japan's Miyagi region shortly before 6:00 am (2100 GMT Tuesday).

The storm is passing south of Morioka city in Iwate prefecture, bringing "strong" but not "violent" winds of 90 kilometres (56 miles) per hour, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Tropical storm Elsa churns past Haiti, headed for Cuba

Miyagi is hosting Olympic football matches on Wednesday -- some of the few Tokyo 2020 events that fans are allowed to attend -- but organisers said they would not be affected.

Heavy rain prompted some towns in Iwate to issue landslide warnings and a number of local train services were suspended, but not bullet trains.

The storm is projected to weaken as it travels northwest and out into the Sea of Japan by early evening.

On Tuesday, the weather system brought wind and rain to parts of Japan's east coast, making for challenging conditions at the women's triathlon in Tokyo.

Organisers rescheduled some rowing and archery events over concerns about high winds and brought forward the final rounds of the surfing competitions to take advantage of the waves.

Japan's typhoon season runs from around May to October, peaking in August and September.

In 2019, Typhoon Hagibis smashed into Japan as it hosted the Rugby World Cup, killing more than 100 people.

