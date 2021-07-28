Body for Integration of Businesses: Aneeq Khawar made chairman

ISLAMABAD: In order to rapidly increase tax revenues by adding new taxpayers via extensive and innovative use of technology, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued a Notification for the constitution of a Committee for Integration of Businesses which has been formed by Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue. Aneeq Khawar has been appointed as the Chairman of the Committee.

He will report directly to the Minister for Finance and Revenue in his capacity as Chairman of the Apex Committee for tax base expansion. He will work closely and in collaboration with the Members and key staff of FBR and major stakeholders in private sector.–PR

