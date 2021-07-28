Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
28 Jul 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (July 27, 2021).
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
Shaffi Securities Avanceon Limited 600 113.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 600 113.00
AKD Sec. BYCO Petroleum 12,610,298 9.60
MRA Sec. 2,500,000 10.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,110,298 9.70
AKD Sec. Citi Pharma Limited 496,000 40.25
Darson Sec. 15,696 32.05
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 511,696 40.00
Darson Sec. Cres.Steel 17,500 91.45
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 17,500 91.45
Shaffi Securities Glaxo Smith Kline 1,500 160.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 160.00
AKD Sec. Gul Ahmed Tex 350,000 51.00
Fortune Sec. 2,400,500 51.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,750,500 51.44
Fairtrade Cap. Sec. K-Electric Limited 25,000 4.00
Fikree's (SMC) 25,000 3.92
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 3.96
Khadim Ali S. Bukhari Sec. Lucky Cement 1,000 1.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 1.00
Insight Sec. Mari Petroleum Co. 6,500 1,510.75
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,500 1,510.75
Inveslink Capital Nishat Mills 500 120.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 120.00
Sherman Sec. Packages Limited 1,800 516.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,800 516.00
ASDA Sec. Panthers Tyres Ltd 11,000 75.00
HH Misbah Sec. 2,000 75.80
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 13,000 75.12
Inveslink Capital Ravi Textile 2,500 23.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 23.00
Azee Sec. Telecard 71,500 15.44
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 71,500 15.44
Total Turnover 18,538,894
