ANL 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
ASC 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.94%)
BYCO 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.95%)
FCCL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.77%)
FFBL 27.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.88%)
FFL 20.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.93%)
FNEL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.59%)
GGGL 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.07%)
GGL 47.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.75%)
HUMNL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.99%)
JSCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.88%)
KAPCO 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.75%)
KEL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MDTL 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.1%)
MLCF 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.84%)
NETSOL 165.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-0.84%)
PACE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.48%)
PAEL 34.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.47%)
PIBTL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.6%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.37%)
PTC 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 49.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-3.09%)
TELE 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.28%)
TRG 166.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.11%)
UNITY 42.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.98%)
WTL 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.09%)
BR100 5,167 Decreased By ▼ -9.46 (-0.18%)
BR30 26,489 Decreased By ▼ -221.93 (-0.83%)
KSE100 47,687 Increased By ▲ 14.31 (0.03%)
KSE30 19,130 Increased By ▲ 22.74 (0.12%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,087
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,011,708
3,26224hr
6.6% positivity
Sindh
369,245
Punjab
353,695
Balochistan
29,681
Islamabad
85,947
KPK
142,139
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
Recorder Report 28 Jul 2021

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (July 27, 2021).

=====================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
=====================================================================================
Member                          Company                         Turnover        Rates
Name                                                           of Shares
=====================================================================================
Shaffi Securities               Avanceon Limited                     600       113.00
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             600       113.00
AKD Sec.                        BYCO Petroleum                12,610,298         9.60
MRA Sec.                                                       2,500,000        10.25
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate      15,110,298         9.70
AKD Sec.                        Citi Pharma Limited              496,000        40.25
Darson Sec.                                                       15,696        32.05
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         511,696        40.00
Darson Sec.                     Cres.Steel                        17,500        91.45
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          17,500        91.45
Shaffi Securities               Glaxo Smith Kline                  1,500       160.00
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           1,500       160.00
AKD Sec.                        Gul Ahmed Tex                    350,000        51.00
Fortune Sec.                                                   2,400,500        51.50
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate       2,750,500        51.44
Fairtrade Cap. Sec.             K-Electric Limited                25,000         4.00
Fikree's (SMC)                                                    25,000         3.92
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          50,000         3.96
Khadim Ali S. Bukhari Sec.      Lucky Cement                       1,000         1.00
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           1,000         1.00
Insight Sec.                    Mari Petroleum Co.                 6,500     1,510.75
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           6,500     1,510.75
Inveslink Capital               Nishat Mills                         500       120.00
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             500       120.00
Sherman Sec.                    Packages Limited                   1,800       516.00
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           1,800       516.00
ASDA Sec.                       Panthers Tyres Ltd                11,000        75.00
HH Misbah Sec.                                                     2,000        75.80
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          13,000        75.12
Inveslink Capital               Ravi Textile                       2,500        23.00
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           2,500        23.00
Azee Sec.                       Telecard                          71,500        15.44
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          71,500        15.44
=====================================================================================
                                Total Turnover                18,538,894
=====================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Financial Institutions Cross Transactions Client to Client

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

IMF revises GDP growth projection upward to 3.9pc

Willful tax defaulters, non-filers: New policy to lay down third-party audit mechanism

IMF warns developing states falling behind

Senate body grills ministry over poor performance

Fixation of cotton intervention price: Cabinet refers back ECC’s decision

ECC likely to allow import of 100,000 MT of sugar

ECC to consider STPF 2020-25 today

Kashif youngest person to summit K2

2002 Policy: Nepra not sure whether IPPs secured illegal gains

Policy rate kept on hold at 7pc to support growth

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.