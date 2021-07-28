KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (July 27, 2021).

===================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ===================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ===================================================================================== Shaffi Securities Avanceon Limited 600 113.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 600 113.00 AKD Sec. BYCO Petroleum 12,610,298 9.60 MRA Sec. 2,500,000 10.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,110,298 9.70 AKD Sec. Citi Pharma Limited 496,000 40.25 Darson Sec. 15,696 32.05 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 511,696 40.00 Darson Sec. Cres.Steel 17,500 91.45 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 17,500 91.45 Shaffi Securities Glaxo Smith Kline 1,500 160.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 160.00 AKD Sec. Gul Ahmed Tex 350,000 51.00 Fortune Sec. 2,400,500 51.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,750,500 51.44 Fairtrade Cap. Sec. K-Electric Limited 25,000 4.00 Fikree's (SMC) 25,000 3.92 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 3.96 Khadim Ali S. Bukhari Sec. Lucky Cement 1,000 1.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 1.00 Insight Sec. Mari Petroleum Co. 6,500 1,510.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,500 1,510.75 Inveslink Capital Nishat Mills 500 120.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 120.00 Sherman Sec. Packages Limited 1,800 516.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,800 516.00 ASDA Sec. Panthers Tyres Ltd 11,000 75.00 HH Misbah Sec. 2,000 75.80 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 13,000 75.12 Inveslink Capital Ravi Textile 2,500 23.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 23.00 Azee Sec. Telecard 71,500 15.44 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 71,500 15.44 ===================================================================================== Total Turnover 18,538,894 =====================================================================================

