ANL 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
ASC 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.94%)
BYCO 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.95%)
FCCL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.77%)
FFBL 27.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.88%)
FFL 20.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.93%)
FNEL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.59%)
GGGL 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.07%)
GGL 47.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.75%)
HUMNL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.99%)
JSCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.88%)
KAPCO 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.75%)
KEL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MDTL 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.1%)
MLCF 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.84%)
NETSOL 165.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-0.84%)
PACE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.48%)
PAEL 34.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.47%)
PIBTL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.6%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.37%)
PTC 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 49.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-3.09%)
TELE 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.28%)
TRG 166.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.11%)
UNITY 42.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.98%)
WTL 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.09%)
BR100 5,167 Decreased By ▼ -9.46 (-0.18%)
BR30 26,489 Decreased By ▼ -221.93 (-0.83%)
KSE100 47,687 Increased By ▲ 14.31 (0.03%)
KSE30 19,130 Increased By ▲ 22.74 (0.12%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,087
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,011,708
3,26224hr
6.6% positivity
Sindh
369,245
Punjab
353,695
Balochistan
29,681
Islamabad
85,947
KPK
142,139
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Gold price declines by Rs500 to Rs109,350 per tola

  • Cumulative loses Rs1,150 on opening two days of the week
APP 27 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs500 and was sold at Rs109,350 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs109,850, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs450 and was sold at Rs93,750 against its sale at Rs94,200 while the prices of 10 gram of 22 Karat gold went down to Rs85,938 from Rs86,330.

Gold prices down by Rs650 to Rs109,850 per tola

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs1,460 and Rs251.71, respectively.

The price of gold in international market went down by $12 and was traded at $1796 against its sale at $1808.

Gold Prices Bullion rates Karachi Sarafa Association

Gold price declines by Rs500 to Rs109,350 per tola

Encouraged by 'positive developments', SBP keeps interest rate unchanged at 7%

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reiterate bilateral support, agree to work on regional issues

Afghan soldiers amicably returned to Afghanistan: ISPR

Nawaz-Afghan NSA meeting held on Ashraf Ghani's request, says Abbasi

IMF sees 6% world growth, warns developing nations falling behind

Over Rs25,000 power bill/month: 7.5pc tax to be imposed on non-filers

NATO chief urges 'negotiated settlement' in Afghanistan

Pakistan reports over 3,000 Covid-19 cases for second straight day

Hong Kong, China shares battered by regulation fears; yuan drops

Cabinet to discuss economy today

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters