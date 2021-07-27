Gold price declines by Rs500 to Rs109,350 per tola

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs500 and was sold at Rs109,350 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs109,850, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs450 and was sold at Rs93,750 against its sale at Rs94,200 while the prices of 10 gram of 22 Karat gold went down to Rs85,938 from Rs86,330.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs1,460 and Rs251.71, respectively.

The price of gold in international market went down by $12 and was traded at $1796 against its sale at $1808.