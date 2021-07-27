Business & Finance
Gold price declines by Rs500 to Rs109,350 per tola
- Cumulative loses Rs1,150 on opening two days of the week
27 Jul 2021
ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs500 and was sold at Rs109,350 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs109,850, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.
The price of 10 gram of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs450 and was sold at Rs93,750 against its sale at Rs94,200 while the prices of 10 gram of 22 Karat gold went down to Rs85,938 from Rs86,330.
Gold prices down by Rs650 to Rs109,850 per tola
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs1,460 and Rs251.71, respectively.
The price of gold in international market went down by $12 and was traded at $1796 against its sale at $1808.
'Unnecessary movement' in Karachi restricted after 6pm as Sindh tightens Covid SOPs
Gold price declines by Rs500 to Rs109,350 per tola
Encouraged by 'positive developments', SBP keeps interest rate unchanged at 7%
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reiterate bilateral support, agree to work on regional issues
Afghan soldiers amicably returned to Afghanistan: ISPR
Nawaz-Afghan NSA meeting held on Ashraf Ghani's request, says Abbasi
IMF sees 6% world growth, warns developing nations falling behind
Over Rs25,000 power bill/month: 7.5pc tax to be imposed on non-filers
NATO chief urges 'negotiated settlement' in Afghanistan
Pakistan reports over 3,000 Covid-19 cases for second straight day
Hong Kong, China shares battered by regulation fears; yuan drops
Cabinet to discuss economy today
Read more stories
Comments