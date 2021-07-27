Markets
Australia shares set to open higher, NZ gains
- The local share price index futures rose nearly 0.3%, a 66.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close
27 Jul 2021
Australian shares are likely to open higher on Tuesday, helped by strong iron ore and copper prices which could also drive the country's mining index higher, while a rise in new COVID-19 cases is likely to weigh on risk appetite.
The local share price index futures rose nearly 0.3%, a 66.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.
The benchmark ended flat on Monday.
Australian shares poised to open higher, NZ edges up
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% by 1027 GMT.
Refined sugar import: MoF asked to arrange Rs18bn
Australia shares set to open higher, NZ gains
Afghan soldiers amicably returned to Afghanistan: ISPR
Pakistan reports over 3,000 Covid-19 cases for second straight day
Over Rs25,000 power bill/month: 7.5pc tax to be imposed on non-filers
Cabinet to discuss economy today
Nishat Chunian IPPs: Implementation Committee likely to meet this week
Hascol ‘corruption’ issue lands in parliamentary panel
PC irked by PSM chairman’s letter
PM for ensuring fair prices of food items
Country imports mobile phones worth $2.065bn during 2020-21
WB to finance extra Covid jabs for poorer nations
Read more stories
Comments