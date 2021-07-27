Australia shares set to open higher, NZ gains

Australian shares are likely to open higher on Tuesday, helped by strong iron ore and copper prices which could also drive the country's mining index higher, while a rise in new COVID-19 cases is likely to weigh on risk appetite.

The local share price index futures rose nearly 0.3%, a 66.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

The benchmark ended flat on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% by 1027 GMT.