ANL 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
ASC 21.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.44%)
ASL 24.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.14%)
BYCO 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.56%)
FCCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
FFBL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.29%)
FFL 21.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
FNEL 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.31%)
GGGL 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.36%)
GGL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.93%)
JSCL 22.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.61%)
KAPCO 39.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.6%)
KEL 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
MDTL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.36%)
MLCF 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
NETSOL 167.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.27%)
PACE 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.87%)
PAEL 34.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
POWER 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.16%)
PTC 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.19%)
SILK 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.09%)
SNGP 50.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.82%)
TELE 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.09%)
TRG 167.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.1%)
UNITY 43.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.89%)
WTL 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
BR100 5,200 Increased By ▲ 24.01 (0.46%)
BR30 26,798 Increased By ▲ 87.28 (0.33%)
KSE100 47,866 Increased By ▲ 193.61 (0.41%)
KSE30 19,179 Increased By ▲ 72.29 (0.38%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,087
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,011,708
3,26224hr
6.6% positivity
Sindh
369,245
Punjab
353,695
Balochistan
29,681
Islamabad
85,947
KPK
142,139
Australia shares set to open higher, NZ gains

  • The local share price index futures rose nearly 0.3%, a 66.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close
Reuters 27 Jul 2021

Australian shares are likely to open higher on Tuesday, helped by strong iron ore and copper prices which could also drive the country's mining index higher, while a rise in new COVID-19 cases is likely to weigh on risk appetite.

The local share price index futures rose nearly 0.3%, a 66.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

The benchmark ended flat on Monday.

Australian shares poised to open higher, NZ edges up

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% by 1027 GMT.

Australian shares S&P/ASX 200 COVID19 S&P/NZX 50 local share price index

