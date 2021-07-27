ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.95%)
ASC 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.72%)
ASL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
BOP 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
BYCO 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
FCCL 22.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
FFBL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.84%)
FFL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.94%)
FNEL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
GGGL 28.24 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.75%)
GGL 47.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.96%)
HUMNL 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
JSCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.74%)
KAPCO 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.2%)
KEL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.27%)
MDTL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.1%)
MLCF 45.44 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.75%)
NETSOL 168.55 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.72%)
PACE 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
PAEL 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 11.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PTC 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
SILK 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.09%)
SNGP 50.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.57%)
TELE 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
TRG 168.69 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.37%)
UNITY 43.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
WTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.88%)
BR100 5,210 Increased By ▲ 33.87 (0.65%)
BR30 26,926 Increased By ▲ 215.45 (0.81%)
KSE100 47,871 Increased By ▲ 198.4 (0.42%)
KSE30 19,180 Increased By ▲ 73.1 (0.38%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,087
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,011,708
3,26224hr
6.6% positivity
Sindh
369,245
Punjab
353,695
Balochistan
29,681
Islamabad
85,947
KPK
142,139
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Former Ivory Coast foes set for long-awaited meeting

  • In the last months of his stormy rule from 2000 to 2011, Gbagbo rejected defeat by Ouattara in a presidential ballot
AFP 27 Jul 2021

ABIDJAN: In a key moment in Ivory Coast's turbulent politics, President Alassane Ouattara on Tuesday will meet his predecessor Laurent Gbagbo for the first time since the pair fought a post-election conflict a decade ago.

Gbagbo, 76, has leapt into the spotlight since returning last month from Europe, where he won a landmark case at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

In the last months of his stormy rule from 2000 to 2011, Gbagbo rejected defeat by Ouattara in a presidential ballot.

The conflict that broke out claimed more than 3,000 lives. After he was ousted, Gbagbo was flown to The Hague to face charges of crimes against humanity, of which he was eventually acquitted.

Israeli settlements amount to war crime: UN expert

Commentators will be scrutinising Tuesday's meeting for signs of whether the two former rivals have buried the hatchet, boosting hopes for national healing after bloody clashes last year.

But Gbagbo's spokesman Justin Katinan Kone urged the public "not to make too much" of the meeting.

"This is a courtesy visit to his elder... If it helps to ease the political atmosphere, so much the better," he said.

"Laurent Gbagbo is in a spirit of openness, dialogue and reconciliation," Franck Anderson Kouassi, spokesman for Gbagbo's Ivorian Popular Front (FPI) party, told AFP on Monday.

"Meeting president Ouattara is exactly in line with our way of thinking."

"Dialogue in our country... will continue, because that is the government's will," said government spokesman Amadou Coulibaly.

A onetime international banker, Ouattara, 79, won a landslide victory in the last elections on October 31.

But the credibility of the win was undermined by an opposition boycott.

In the runup to the vote, scores of people died in clashes with police after Ouattara unveiled his controversial bid for a third term.

Moment for symbolism

In this context, Ouattara has officially welcomed Gbagbo's return, hoping it will ease tensions.

But the question is whether Gbagbo will stick to the script of statesman or prefer an active political role that may challenge Ouattara.

Gbagbo rose in the 1970s as a left-wing campaigner who helped end Ivory Coast's one-party system following independence from France in 1960.

His years in power were marked by rebellion, civil war, national divisions and repeatedly postponed elections, but he retains considerable grassroots support.

His defenders portray him as a champion of the poor and oppressed.

The meeting on Tuesday will take place on Ouattara's turf -- the presidential palace.

Analyst Rodrigue Kone said the long-expected encounter "won't wipe out their huge differences but it takes their relationship further along."

Ouattara's side, he suggested, "sees the meeting as a recognition by Gbagbo of Ouattara's legitimacy -- something that hasn't been conveyed before in such a visible and official manner. "Symbolically, it's very important."

On July 11, Gbagbo and Bedie - who were also once rivals - announced that they were united in the goal of forging "final and sustainable peace".

One lingering matter is a 20-year jail sentence for Gbagbo, who was convicted in absentia of "looting" the Central Bank of West African States (BCEAO) during the 2010-11 conflict.

Authorities have hinted that this sentence will be lifted.

International Criminal Court Alassane Ouattara Laurent Gbagbo Ivory Coas

Former Ivory Coast foes set for long-awaited meeting

Pakistan reports over 3,000 Covid-19 cases for second straight day

PM for ensuring fair prices of food items

Over Rs25,000 power bill/month: 7.5pc tax to be imposed on non-filers

Cabinet to discuss economy today

Nishat Chunian IPPs: Implementation Committee likely to meet this week

Hascol ‘corruption’ issue lands in parliamentary panel

Country imports mobile phones worth $2.065bn during 2020-21

WB to finance extra Covid jabs for poorer nations

Aon, Willis scrap $30bn merger

46 Afghan soldiers given safe passage

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters