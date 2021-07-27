ANL 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
ASC 20.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (5.05%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
BOP 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.21%)
BYCO 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.73%)
FCCL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.57%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
FFL 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.92%)
FNEL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.56%)
GGGL 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
GGL 46.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.43%)
HUMNL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.72%)
JSCL 22.93 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.24%)
KAPCO 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
KEL 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
MDTL 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.6%)
MLCF 45.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.42%)
NETSOL 167.35 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (0.78%)
PACE 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
PAEL 34.87 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.22%)
PIBTL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PRL 24.13 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1%)
PTC 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
SILK 1.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 51.18 Decreased By ▼ -5.07 (-9.01%)
TELE 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.56%)
TRG 168.06 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.48%)
UNITY 43.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.81%)
WTL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (7.3%)
BR100 5,176 Decreased By ▼ -28.35 (-0.54%)
BR30 26,711 Decreased By ▼ -45.55 (-0.17%)
KSE100 47,673 Decreased By ▼ -120.39 (-0.25%)
KSE30 19,107 Decreased By ▼ -54.37 (-0.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,048
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,008,446
3,75224hr
7.51% positivity
Sindh
367,092
Punjab
353,238
Balochistan
29,571
Islamabad
85,780
KPK
141,925
ILMA organises webinar

Recorder Report 27 Jul 2021

KARACHI: ILMA University has organised a webinar on Becoming an Entrepreneur to open up vast and varied vistas for everyone. This in-demand session was held by the expert on the subject Muhammad Nawaz Tunio, Associate Professor from Greenwich University. This trending topic has taken the world by storm as more innovative individuals with a knack for the project and earn from their experience come forward.

It was simply amazing to have Nawaz Tunio put forth his ideas backed by knowledge and experience about earning the entrepreneurial title.

He persuasively convinced that it was high time to put the foot forward and enter the mainstream to harness ventures that were risky but rewarding than a mundane job. This was exactly what was needed to put the youth on track. As commented by the guru, 'One has to be bold, consistent, innovative, well organised and ready to prove oneself out there despite the hurdles - this is the way to succeed.' ILMA wanted to give more opportunities to youth for work so they could go further and achieve higher.

This superb session taught the attendees not to be afraid of failure but to cherish the lifelong lessons learnt which would help them to gain victory eventually.

