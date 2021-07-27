ILMA organises webinar

KARACHI: ILMA University has organised a webinar on Becoming an Entrepreneur to open up vast and varied vistas for everyone. This in-demand session was held by the expert on the subject Muhammad Nawaz Tunio, Associate Professor from Greenwich University. This trending topic has taken the world by storm as more innovative individuals with a knack for the project and earn from their experience come forward.

It was simply amazing to have Nawaz Tunio put forth his ideas backed by knowledge and experience about earning the entrepreneurial title.

He persuasively convinced that it was high time to put the foot forward and enter the mainstream to harness ventures that were risky but rewarding than a mundane job. This was exactly what was needed to put the youth on track. As commented by the guru, 'One has to be bold, consistent, innovative, well organised and ready to prove oneself out there despite the hurdles - this is the way to succeed.' ILMA wanted to give more opportunities to youth for work so they could go further and achieve higher.

This superb session taught the attendees not to be afraid of failure but to cherish the lifelong lessons learnt which would help them to gain victory eventually.

