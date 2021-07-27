Growth in timber cover: Public and private sectors' efforts acknowledged

KARACHI: The lifeline mangrove forests shield of Indus Delta has grown to 130,000 hectares in 2021, the WWF-Pakistan said on Monday, attributing the growth in timber cover to the public and private sectors' efforts.

The mangrove forests were on 86,000 hectares of land in 2005, which through help from the government departments, non-profit organizations and corporations grew by 44,000 hectares this year, it said.

Marking the World Mangroves Day 2021, the WWF-Pakistan also highlighted the threats to the mangrove forests.

"They also act as highly effective carbon storage sites," it said.

These forests are the lifeline of the Indus Delta and play a critical role in climate change adaptation and protecting the local population against sea-storms and cyclones.

Despite challenges of polluted and reduced flow of water and climate change, it showered praises on the Sindh Forest Department, with the support of WWF-Pakistan, IUCN Pakistan and local communities, for their contributions to help improve significantly the mangrove cover in the deltaic region.

According to WWF-Pakistan, mangrove forests are one of the most productive ecosystems, and around 500,000 people directly rely on the mangrove services in the Indus Delta.

Earlier, Pakistan was home to eight species of mangrove which are currently reduced to four due to multiple threats, mainly inadequate freshwater flow downstream Kotri Barrage.

However, with improvement in the forest cover, local mangrove species are being revived in the Indus Delta.

Commenting on the occasion, Hammad Naqi Khan, WWF-Pakistan director-general, appreciated the efforts of the Sindh Forest Department and other organizations which have helped to improve the mangrove cover.

He said that these forests support a healthy and productive ecosystem that benefits not only people but biodiversity as well.

Mangroves are the first line of defence against cyclones, strong surges, tsunamis and other natural calamities impacting the coast and the deltaic region, he said.

With mangrove rehabilitation, fish stocks are reviving, and the livelihood of local people is improving.

To enhance the resilience of local communities on climate change and promote sustainable management of mangroves in Indus Delta, WWF-Pakistan, with the financial support of the German federal ministry for economic cooperation and development (BMZ) and the WWF-Germany, has initiated a three-year project.

Through this project, more than 3,000 hectares of mangrove have been restored and over the last decade or so, nearly 14,000 hectares have been rehabilitated through various projects.

