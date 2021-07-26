Sherpas find two bodies on K2, one of them of Ali Sadpara

A mountaineering team has found two bodies near the K2 bottleneck, one of them believed to be of famous Pakistani mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara.

Sadpara along with two fellow climbers, Pablo Mohr and John Snorri, had gone missing during a winter K2 expedition in February this year.

Explorer Web, one of the largest climbing, exploration and adventure website, reported, quoting Garett Madison – the US mountaineer and guide who is present at the base camp – that one of the two bodies is of Ali Sadpara. He was found lying down around 300 meters below the bottleneck.

Ali Sadpara, other missing K2 climbers declared dead

Another body was found 400 meters above Camp 4. The body was facing down covered in ice, making it difficult to identify.

“The Sherpa team has actually found two bodies now: Ali Sadpara and, they think, John Snorri,” Madison told ExplorersWeb. It could be either of the two international climbers as both Juan Pablo Mohr and Snorri wore those colours.

The find occurs as Ali Sadpara’s son Sajid Sadpara reached Camp 4 with Elia Saikaly, and Pasang Kaji.

He had announced the mission to find his late father’s body last month and had started to climb the killer mountain earlier this month.

Sadpara’s son, Canadian filmmaker announce the search for missing K2 climbers

Before he left on this current summit push, ExplorersWeb asked Sajid Sadpara about K2 and his thoughts for his future in climbing. Sajid replied:

“It is my dream and desire to advance my father’s legacy: We are known for this. I am also a climber, so my priority is to continue this mission. I am on K2 now in search of my father, John, and JP. This is the restart of my mountain life after last winter. Inshallah, I will climb high mountains like my father, Ali Sadpara.”