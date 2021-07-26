ANL 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
ASC 20.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (5.05%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
BOP 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.21%)
BYCO 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.73%)
FCCL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.57%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
FFL 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.92%)
FNEL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.56%)
GGGL 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
GGL 46.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.43%)
HUMNL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.72%)
JSCL 22.93 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.24%)
KAPCO 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
KEL 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
MDTL 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.6%)
MLCF 45.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.42%)
NETSOL 167.35 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (0.78%)
PACE 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
PAEL 34.87 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.22%)
PIBTL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PRL 24.13 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1%)
PTC 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
SILK 1.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 51.18 Decreased By ▼ -5.07 (-9.01%)
TELE 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.56%)
TRG 168.06 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.48%)
UNITY 43.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.81%)
WTL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (7.3%)
BR100 5,176 Decreased By ▼ -28.35 (-0.54%)
BR30 26,711 Decreased By ▼ -45.55 (-0.17%)
KSE100 47,673 Decreased By ▼ -120.39 (-0.25%)
KSE30 19,107 Decreased By ▼ -54.37 (-0.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,048
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,008,446
3,75224hr
7.51% positivity
Sindh
367,092
Punjab
353,238
Balochistan
29,571
Islamabad
85,780
KPK
141,925
China's net gold imports via Hong Kong rebound in June

  • Net gold imports via Hong Kong to China, the world's top consumer of the metal, stood at 30.887 tonnes in June compared with 21.781 tonnes in May
Reuters 26 Jul 2021

China's net gold imports via Hong Kong jumped nearly 42% in June after a slump in May, Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department data showed on Monday.

Net gold imports via Hong Kong to China, the world's top consumer of the metal, stood at 30.887 tonnes in June compared with 21.781 tonnes in May, the data showed.

China's net gold imports via Hong Kong fell more than 50% in May after touching their highest since June 2018 in April.

Gold falls in Europe

Total gold imports via Hong Kong in June rose to 37.226 tonnes from 26.684 tonnes.

"Gold was trading as low as $50 discount in early June, There was good buying interest in China. In addition, we saw bargain hunters buying more below $1,800/oz in spot," said Bernard Sin, regional director for Greater China at MKS.

"However, we would expect imports to drop in July, based on lack of demand," he added.

A combination of resurgent COVID-19 cases and new regulations on precious metal trading pushed Chinese gold prices to a discount of as much as $20-$50 an ounce in early June over international spot prices.

Spot gold prices fell more than 7% last month to register their biggest monthly decline since November 2016, following a hawkish tilt from the US central bank.

"A fall in gold prices in June made gold attractive. Chinese traders were reluctant in the beginning of the year, so seem to have built up some positions in June," said Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann.

Meanwhile, Swiss exports of gold to mainland China fell in June, Swiss customs data showed last week.

Earlier this month, Postal Savings Bank of China said it suspended new openings for accounts to trade the spot precious metals market, citing price fluctuations and elevated trading risks.

The Hong Kong data do not provide a complete picture of Chinese purchasing as gold is also imported via Shanghai and Beijing.

