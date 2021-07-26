ANL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 20.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (5.05%)
ASL 23.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
FCCL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.57%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
FFL 21.38 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.8%)
FNEL 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.3%)
GGGL 28.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 47.40 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.83%)
HUMNL 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.13%)
JSCL 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.77%)
KAPCO 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.51%)
MDTL 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.6%)
MLCF 45.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.09%)
NETSOL 168.05 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.2%)
PACE 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.86%)
PAEL 34.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.73%)
PIBTL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
PRL 24.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.96%)
PTC 11.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 51.35 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-8.71%)
TELE 15.83 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (7.32%)
TRG 169.45 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.31%)
UNITY 43.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.5%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (10.11%)
BR100 5,189 Decreased By ▼ -16.11 (-0.31%)
BR30 26,825 Increased By ▲ 68.68 (0.26%)
KSE100 47,671 Decreased By ▼ -122.53 (-0.26%)
KSE30 19,101 Decreased By ▼ -60.08 (-0.31%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,048
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,008,446
3,75224hr
7.51% positivity
Sindh
367,092
Punjab
353,238
Balochistan
29,571
Islamabad
85,780
KPK
141,925
Torrential rains kill over 160 in India, dozens trapped in landslides

  • Rains are easing on the west coast and that will help in rescue operations, said a Pune-based senior scientist with the India Meteorological Department.
Reuters 26 Jul 2021

MUMBAI: Rescue teams in India were digging through thick sludge and debris on Monday to find over 60 people trapped in landslides caused by torrential monsoon rains that have so far claimed more than 160 lives four days.

The western states of Maharashtra and Goa, as well as Karnataka and Telangana in the south are the most affected by heavy rains that have flooded croplands over thousands of hectares and forced authorities to move over 230,000 people to safer places.

In Maharashtra, 149 people have died mainly in landslides and other monsoon related accidents, while another 64 are still missing, the state government said in a statement.

"We are trying hard to rescue people trapped under landslide debris in Raigad and Satara but the possibility of evacuating them alive is remote. They are trapped under mud for more than three days," said a senior official with the state government, referring to two badly affected districts.

Rescuers couldn't reach affected villages quickly because approach roads were cut off by overflowing rivers and landslides, officials said.

In Karnataka and Telangana, more than a dozen people died because of floods but waters in the main Krishna and Godavari rivers are receding, authorities said.

In Goa, a hugely popular tourist destination on the western coast, hundreds of houses were damaged as the state recorded the worst floods in nearly four decades, the state's chief minister Pramod Sawant said.

Rains are easing on the west coast and that will help in rescue operations, said a Pune-based senior scientist with the India Meteorological Department.

Landslides kill at least 30 in Mumbai after heavy rains

"This week also, the west coast will receive rainfall, but the intensity would be much lower compared to the last week," he said.

Last week, parts of India's west coast received up to 594 mm (23 inches) of rainfall over 24 hours, forcing authorities to evacuate people from vulnerable areas as they released water from dams that were threatening to overflow.

