Spot gold signals mixed

SINGAPORE: Signals are a bit mixed for spot gold, as it is consolidating within a falling wedge.

Given that the wedge formed after an uptrend.

It may turn out to be a bullish continuation pattern. It will be confirmed when gold breaks a resistance at $1,815.

A break below $1,795 may signal the continuation of the downtrend. The wedge may be confirmed as a bearish pattern. The bias looks towards the upside.

On the daily chart, there has not been a convincing signal that the correction from July 15 is over. There is also no strong signal that the correction would extend. Such a sideways mode is likely to end with a strong move.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.