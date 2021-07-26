ANL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.27%)
ASC 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.02%)
ASL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
BOP 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
BYCO 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.58%)
FCCL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
FFL 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.66%)
FNEL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.96%)
GGGL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.49%)
GGL 47.84 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (2.77%)
HUMNL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.35%)
JSCL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.43%)
KAPCO 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
KEL 3.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.4%)
MLCF 45.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
NETSOL 168.91 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (1.72%)
PACE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
PAEL 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.58%)
PIBTL 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PRL 24.13 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1%)
PTC 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.02%)
SILK 1.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 51.63 Decreased By ▼ -4.62 (-8.21%)
TELE 15.83 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (7.32%)
TRG 170.77 Increased By ▲ 3.51 (2.1%)
UNITY 44.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.27%)
WTL 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (6.18%)
BR100 5,224 Increased By ▲ 19.09 (0.37%)
BR30 26,991 Increased By ▲ 234.16 (0.88%)
KSE100 47,895 Increased By ▲ 101.91 (0.21%)
KSE30 19,208 Increased By ▲ 46.7 (0.24%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,048
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,008,446
3,75224hr
7.51% positivity
Sindh
367,092
Punjab
353,238
Balochistan
29,571
Islamabad
85,780
KPK
141,925
Spot gold signals mixed

  • Given that the wedge formed after an uptrend
Reuters 26 Jul 2021

SINGAPORE: Signals are a bit mixed for spot gold, as it is consolidating within a falling wedge.

Given that the wedge formed after an uptrend.

It may turn out to be a bullish continuation pattern. It will be confirmed when gold breaks a resistance at $1,815.

A break below $1,795 may signal the continuation of the downtrend. The wedge may be confirmed as a bearish pattern. The bias looks towards the upside.

Gold falls in Europe

On the daily chart, there has not been a convincing signal that the correction from July 15 is over. There is also no strong signal that the correction would extend. Such a sideways mode is likely to end with a strong move.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Spot gold gold price Asia Gold gold us

