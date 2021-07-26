Coronavirus
Faisalabad city: 'Water supply, drainage projects being completed expeditiously'

26 Jul 2021

FAISALABAD: WASA Vice Chairman Sheikh Shahid Javed said that water supply and drainage projects across the city are being completed expeditiously. Focuses on resolving water supply and sewerage complaints on priority basis. The public also has a responsibility not to waste water and to avoid dumping garbage, including shoppers, in the sewers.

He said this while talking to residents of Acer Singh and Qasimabad in his office. Social and political personalities Muhammad Riaz, Muhammad Usman, Zaheer Hussain Qaiser, Bhai Munir, Mian Ramzan and others were present on the occasion.

During the meeting, the residents of Acer Singh said that there is no water supply in our area while we are being sent a bill for water supply along with sewerage which is an injustice to us, so our long standing water supply issues are a priority. To be solved on the basis, until the problem of water supply in our area is solved, we should be sent only sewerage bills.

On the occasion, Vice Chairman Wasa said that his issue would be resolved on priority basis. He said that no negligence or laziness would be used to alleviate the problems of the people.

He said that due to negligence and carelessness of some people, the sewerage was blocked and sewage water accumulated in the streets, due to which the people of other streets faced difficulties and diseases. Use water sparingly on rainy days so that sewage does not overflow. Citizens should pay their dues on time. Citizens have a responsibility to keep their surroundings clean he said.-PR

Sheikh Shahid Javed Faisalabad city WASA Vice Chairman

