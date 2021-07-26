Coronavirus
Karachi Police arrest 656 suspects in a week

APP 26 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Karachi Police in its drive against criminals arrested over 656 suspects from different parts of the megalopolis during this week.

The police recovered 195.656kg of hashish and 740grams of Ice and 1.780kg of heroin from different arrested accused, besides 81 different types of illegal arms, ammunition and three hand grenades used in looting the citizens were seized from them, said the Karachi police spokesperson on Sunday.

As many as seven encounters took place in city during this week in which 11 accused were arrested in injured condition. The police also recovered 5 snatched or stolen motorcycles and 10 pistols from the accused arrested during encounters.

Karachi Police arrest 656 suspects megalopolis snatched or stolen

