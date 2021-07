MPA calls on CJP

LAHORE: Member Provincial Assembly Sumera Komal has called upon the Chief Justice Pakistan (CJP) for a suo motu notice on the murder of Noor Mukadam daughter of former ambassador Shaukat Ali Mukadam.

The PML-N MPA has also submitted a resolution in the Punjab assembly in this regard. Komal asked the Chief Justice Pakistan to ensure the provision of justice to the family of deceased girl and get the accused arrested and punished in accordance with the law.

