Jul 25, 2021
Pakistan

Six PIA flights land at Skardu Airport

Recorder Report 25 Jul 2021

KARACHI: PIA made an achievement by landing six flights at Skardu Airport in a day. Six PIA flights landed at Skardu Airport on Saturday whereas in the past years Skardu Airport had only five flights per week.

In line with the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan to promote domestic tourism, PIA has increased its flights to Skardu.

The Skardu Airport is now handling flights like any other major airport of the country. The flights arrived from Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Faisalabad and Sialkot.

CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik sharing his views on the number of flights operated to Skardu in day thanked Prime Minister of Pakistan, Aviation Minister and Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan for their direction and support.

CEO PIA said that the beautiful destinations of northern areas may be introduced to foreigners and PIA as a National Flag Carrier will play its role in further enhancing domestic as well as International tourism.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

