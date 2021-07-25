ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.16%)
ASC 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.37%)
ASL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.43%)
FCCL 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.09%)
FFL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-5.99%)
FNEL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.77%)
GGL 46.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-3.46%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.39%)
JSCL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 39.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.94%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.74%)
NETSOL 166.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-1.59%)
PACE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.16%)
PAEL 34.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.63%)
POWER 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
PRL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.05%)
PTC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.48%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 56.25 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (6.7%)
TELE 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
TRG 167.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.59%)
UNITY 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.34%)
WTL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
BR100 5,205 Decreased By ▼ -23.75 (-0.45%)
BR30 26,756 Decreased By ▼ -198.15 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,793 Decreased By ▼ -80.19 (-0.17%)
KSE30 19,161 Decreased By ▼ -31.94 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,971
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,001,875
1,84124hr
4.89% positivity
Sindh
363,101
Punjab
352,153
Balochistan
29,451
Islamabad
85,351
KPK
141,495
Eight killed in army offensive on DR Congo gorilla park

AFP 25 Jul 2021

BUKAVU: Two Pygmies and six militiamen were killed in a DR Congo army offensive to dislodge them from a national park which houses the world's largest gorilla species, officials said Saturday.

Friday's operation in the Kahozi-Biega park, the only place in the world where the Grauer's gorilla roam in the wild, also saw around 90 huts torched.

Congloese authorities accuse militia groups of illegal mining in the area and using local Pygmies as a cover.

"In a joint operation with the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) and forest guards to evict the Pygmies... two Pygmies were killed and others were wounded," said Pascal Cimana, the top official of the adjoining Kalehe region.

"At least 87 mud huts were burnt. In this place the Raia Mutomboki and CRND (National Council for Rebirth and Democracy) armed groups were engaged in mining," Cimana said.

Army spokesman Major Louis Tshiamwang said six members of the CRND militia - an offshoot of a Rwandan Hutu group - and two pygmies were killed.

An estimated 120 militia groups operate in the mineral-rich eastern DRC, many of them a legacy of two regional wars from 1996 to 2003. The conflict has claimed hundreds of civilian lives this year alone.

