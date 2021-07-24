Pakistan, China reaffirm commitment to advance CPEC

Pakistan and China reaffirmed on Saturday the commitment to continue to firmly advance the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and ensure timely completion of under-construction projects, according to a joint press release issued on the 'Third Session of the Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue of China and Pakistan'.

The session was held in Chengdu, the capital city of Sichuan province, China.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi also exchanged views on bilateral strategic, economic and security cooperation, Covid-19 pandemic, and international and regional issues of mutual interest.

On Friday, Qureshi arrived in China at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart, the Foreign Office (FO) said.

A joint press release issued at the end of their talks said that both sides underscored that a peaceful, stable, cooperative and prosperous South Asia was in the common interest of all countries.

"Both sides underscored that CPEC has entered a new phase of high-quality development, greatly contributing to the socio-economic development in Pakistan," added the press release.

"The two sides will continue to firmly advance the construction of CPEC, ensure timely completion of under-construction projects, focus on economic and social development, job creation and improvement of people’s livelihood, and further strengthen cooperation in Industrial Park, infrastructure development, science and technology, medical and health, agriculture, human resources training, with the aim to continuously unleash the great potential of CPEC to make it a hub of regional connectivity."

The statement added that Pakistan and China are now looking forward to convening the 10th Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) meeting on CPEC to jointly promote high-quality development and move forward construction of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The JCC meeting, which is normally held once a year, was scheduled to be held on July 16 (Friday), but was postponed.

Both sides also agreed that there was a need to settle disputes and issues in the region through dialogue and on the basis of equality and mutual respect.

“The Pakistani side briefed the Chinese side on the deteriorating situation in Jammu & Kashmir, including its concerns, position and current urgent issues,” a China-Pakistan joint statement issued after the meeting said.

“The Chinese side reiterated that the Kashmir issue is a dispute left over from history between India and Pakistan, which is an objective fact, and that the dispute should be resolved peacefully and properly through the UN Charter, relevant Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements. China opposes any unilateral actions that complicate the situation,” the statement said.

Both sides agreed on continuing their unyielding support on issues concerning each other’s core national interests.

"The Chinese side reiterated its firm support to Pakistan in safeguarding its territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence, independently choosing a development path based on its national conditions, striving for a better external security environment and playing a more constructive role on international and regional affairs," the statement said.

The Pakistan side reiterated its commitment to the 'One China Policy' and firm support to China on core issues of its national interest, such as Taiwan, Xinjiang, Tibet, Hong Kong and the South China Sea.

Both countries vehemently condemned the terrorist attack in Dasu which caused loss of precious lives and injuries to the Pakistani and Chinese workers. "The Pakistan side conveyed its profound condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families, emphasised that the sacrifices of Chinese nationals would not be in vain, and that China-Pakistan partnership would emerge stronger through this test," the joint statement added.

"Both sides expressed their firm resolve to expose the culprits and their reprehensible designs through the ongoing joint investigation, give exemplary punishment to the perpetrators, ensure comprehensive safety and security of the Chinese projects, nationals and institutions, and prevent recurrence of such incidents," the statement added.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to facilitate and support the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation process for the early realisation of a peaceful, stable, united and prosperous Afghanistan.