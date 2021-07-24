Afghanistan announce squad for first full bilateral ODI series against Pakistan

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has included five uncapped players in its squad for the first bilateral ODI series against Pakistan that starts in the UAE in September.

Afghanistan will play as 'hosts' for Pakistan for the first time.

Sediqullah Atal, Shahidullah Kamal, Abdul Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad are the uncapped ODI players featuring in Afghanistan's 17-member squad.

In addition to two Asia Cups and the World Cup 2019 games, Afghanistan has played a lone ODI against Pakistan in the UAE in 2012, which Pakistan won by seven wickets. The forthcoming series will be the first complete ODI series between the neighbouring countries.

Hashmatullah Shahidi, who was named ODI captain in May this year, will make his leadership debut against Pakistan, while Rahmat Shah will be his deputy. Former Afghan captain Asghar Afghan has been left out of the side.

T20 skipper Rashid Khan will lead Afghanistan’s spin attack along with Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Noor Ahmed, the sixteen-year-old left-arm wrist-spinner who got fame from his recent stints in the BBL and PSL.

Afghanistan squad:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Sediq Atal, Rahmat Shah (vice-capt), Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Alikhil , Shahid Kamal, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Abdul Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad