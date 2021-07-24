KSE-100 Index tumbles: BRIndex100 edges down

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange Friday witnessed a mixed trend however closed in negative zone due to selling by local and foreign investors in the second half of the session. BRIndex100 lost 23.64 points or 0.45 percent to close at 5,205.84 points.

BRIndex100 hit intraday high of 5,239.03 points and intraday low of 5,195.31 points. Volumes stood at 249.353 million shares.

BRIndex30 decreased by 190.43 points or 0.71 percent to close at 26,771.07 points with total daily turnover of 163.093 million shares.

The KSE-100 Index declined by 80.19 points or 0.17 percent and closed at 47,793.07 points. Trading activities remained low as daily volumes on ready counter decreased to 314.163 million shares as compared to 320.978 million shares traded on previous session.

Foreign investors remained on the selling side and withdrew $12.945 million from Pakistan capital market. Total market capitalization declined by Rs 2 billion to Rs 8.363 trillion. Out of total 417 active scrips, 237 closed in negative and 160 in positive while the value of 20 stocks remained unchanged.

Byco Petroleum was the volume leader with 34.058 million shares however lost Rs 0.32 to close at Rs 10.45 followed by Dandot (R) that closed at Rs 0.45, down Rs 0.28 with 23.998 million shares. Nestle Pakistan and Colgate Palmolive were the top gainers increasing by Rs 70.00 and Rs 47.53 respectively to close at Rs 5960.00 and Rs 2698.00 while Thal Ind. Corp and K.S.B. Pumps were the top losers declining by Rs 21.51 and Rs 19.40 respectively to close at Rs 279.49 and Rs 274.93.

BR Automobile Assembler Index decreased by 41.8 points or 0.42 percent to close at 9,989.53 points with total turnover of 4.686 million shares.

BR Cement Index fell by 31.63 points or 0.43 percent to close at 7,389.52 points with 13.057 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index lost 9.77 points or 0.11 percent to close at 9,274.06 points with 9.027 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index gained 24.11 points or 0.43 percent to close at 5,695.49 points with 11.358 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index inched up by 2.87 points or 0.07 percent to close at 4,047.23 points with 34.979 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index closed at 4,687.37 points, up 0.05 points or with 53.979 million shares.

Muhammad Mubashir at JS Global Capital said that the market touched a high of 47,946 in the initial hours but soon came under pressure as investors chose to book profits over rising Coronavirus cases. The market touched a low of 47,686 before closing the session at 47,793 level, down 80 points.

Investor participation remained dull throughout the day; a total of 314 million shares changed hands where BYCO (down 3.0 percent), DNCCR (down 38 percent), PACE (up 4.8 percent), SNGP (up 6.7 percent) and WTL (up 1.1 percent) cumulatively contributed 39 percent to the aggregate volume.

