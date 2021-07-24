Army ready to deal with any threat to country: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has said the armed forces of Pakistan have always been ready to defend the motherland.

Braving all odds, the Pak Army has determined to cope with challenges, Gen Bajwa said while addressing the soldiers stationed along Pak-Afghan border in Kurram district of KP, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated.

The COAS celebrated Eidul Azha with on-duty servicemen, the military media said, adding that the army chief heaped praise on his team's courage and spirit. He interacted with the troops and showed satisfaction at their operational preparedness of the formation.

The army chief appreciated the formation for rendering continuous assistance to civil administration in work on socioeconomic uplift, including development of communication infrastructure, schools, hospitals and other efforts for rehabilitation of the local population.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Commander Peshawar Corps Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood.