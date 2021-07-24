NA to legislate for fixing of tobacco crop rate: speaker

PESHAWAR: Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaisar Friday said that National Assembly will make legislation to fix tobacco crop and search out resolution for the problems of growers on permanent basis.

He was addressing a joint meeting of tobacco growers, agricultural committee and representatives of Pakistan Tobacco Board. Speaker said that legislation would help resolving issues of tobacco growers and stakeholders permanently.

He also suggested constitution of a committee comprising the representatives of all political parties and provinces to amend the existing Ordinance regarding tobacco. The purpose of the committee will be to get awareness regarding problems of tobacco growers and preparation of recommendations for the resolution of their problems on permanent basis.

He also tasked a sub-committee on agricultural to estimate growing expenditure of tobacco and propose legislation to calculate cultivation expenditure through third party audit. He said that government is working to resolve problems of farmers and give them relief adding government has presented a farmers friendly budget to benefit growers and stakeholders.

The Speaker said that they are making all out efforts for provision of maximum relief to growers and termed Kamyab Kissan Programme a step of the government in that direction.

