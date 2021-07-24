15 killed, 26 hurt in KP rain-related incidents

PESHAWAR: At least 15 people lost their lives and 26 others sustained injuries in rain-related incidents across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the Eidul Azha holidays. According to updates shared by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) here on Thursday, four houses were damaged completely and 21 others partially in different parts of the province.

The provincial government has directed heads of district administration to expedite the relief operations in affected areas. Meanwhile, KP Secretary of Relief, Yousuf Rahim, also directed the departments that all resources should be utilized to provide relief to the victims of Shabqadar Matta Rustam Khel district.

The Director-General of PDMA, Sharif Hussain, expressed his grief over the boat incident in Rajghan Dam, Bajaur, and contacted the deputy commissioner concerned for accelerating relief activities and providing medical treatment to those injured in the incident.

