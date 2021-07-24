Vaccination drive: Ogra directs companies to comply with NCOC instructions

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) directed all companies operating in mid and down stream petroleum sector to comply with the NCOC instructions in letter and spirit.

"As we care about you and your loved ones, let's contribute in saving lives by getting vaccinated for Covid 19," spokesman OGRA Imran Ghaznavi tweeted.

The letter was issued following a meeting held at NCOC on May 16, 2021. The OGRA directed petroleum sector companies to immediately initiate the vaccination drive to ensure safety of employees.

The directives have been issued to refineries, tank lorry drivers, pipeline operations staff, and oil terminals etc. The companies have been given August 1 for submission of action plan and August 15 will be the deadline for compliance.

