ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.16%)
ASC 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.37%)
ASL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.43%)
FCCL 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.09%)
FFL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-5.99%)
FNEL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.77%)
GGL 46.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-3.46%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.39%)
JSCL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 39.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.94%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.74%)
NETSOL 166.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-1.59%)
PACE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.16%)
PAEL 34.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.63%)
POWER 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
PRL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.05%)
PTC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.48%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 56.25 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (6.7%)
TELE 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
TRG 167.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.59%)
UNITY 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.34%)
WTL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
BR100 5,205 Decreased By ▼ -23.75 (-0.45%)
BR30 26,756 Decreased By ▼ -198.15 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,793 Decreased By ▼ -80.19 (-0.17%)
KSE30 19,161 Decreased By ▼ -31.94 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,939
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,000,034
1,42524hr
5.65% positivity
Sindh
362,182
Punjab
351,707
Balochistan
29,357
Islamabad
85,230
KPK
141,359
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Vaccination drive: Ogra directs companies to comply with NCOC instructions

Recorder Report 24 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) directed all companies operating in mid and down stream petroleum sector to comply with the NCOC instructions in letter and spirit.

"As we care about you and your loved ones, let's contribute in saving lives by getting vaccinated for Covid 19," spokesman OGRA Imran Ghaznavi tweeted.

The letter was issued following a meeting held at NCOC on May 16, 2021. The OGRA directed petroleum sector companies to immediately initiate the vaccination drive to ensure safety of employees.

The directives have been issued to refineries, tank lorry drivers, pipeline operations staff, and oil terminals etc. The companies have been given August 1 for submission of action plan and August 15 will be the deadline for compliance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NCOC OGRA COVID19 petroleum sector Imran Ghaznavi vaccination drive

Vaccination drive: Ogra directs companies to comply with NCOC instructions

Athletes parade in empty stadium: Tokyo Games open in shadow of pandemic

PL cut, waiver on POL products: Rs10bn negative revenue impact projected

Iran opens oil export terminal outside strategic strait

IMF board approves big lending increase for poorest nations

Private credit bureaus: Operational framework needs to be improved: SBP

PD finalises new draft PPA with KE along with disputes

Covid-19 tally crosses 1m cases across country

Sindh reimposes Covid-19 curbs from 26th

Pakistan seeks UN probe of India’s use of spyware

Poverty alleviation to be under govt focus: PM

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.