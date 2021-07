Rain likely today in eastern Sindh

KARACHI: Monsoon currents of a light to moderate intensity are likely to penetrate into eastern Sindh to cause rains in the next 24 hours, the Met Office said on Friday.

Under weather influence, it forecast, scattered rain, thunderstorms for Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Badin, Thatta, Nawabshah and Dadu Districts on Saturday.

Weather in Karachi is however expected to remain warm and humid with a maximum temperature up to 30 degrees Celsius and humidity 85 percent.

