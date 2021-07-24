Hyderabad transformer explosion: MQM-P calls on Centre to take action against negligent elements

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Friday approached Federal Government over Hyderabad transformer explosion, claiming five innocent lives and demanded action against the elements, responsible for this tragedy.

Member of coordination committee MQM-P and Federal Minister Aminul Haq made an emergent call to Federal Minister Energy Hammad Azhar and demanded action against the elements whose negligence caused this tragedy.

In a statement issued by MQM-P, Aminul Haq asked Hammad to visit Hyderabad as early as possible and do justice with the affectees of this explosion.

Coordination Committee also appealed to masses to attend the funeral prayer of victims of explosion to register protest against the negligence of authorities.

“People of Hyderabad will raise their voice against corrupt and incompetent Sindh Government for their rights,” committee stated.

Convener MQM-P Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui expressed grief over loss of human lives in Hyderabad transformer explosion and said that unavailability of medical treatment to victims of incident is a national tragedy.

The absence of doctors and paramedics in Hyderabad Civil Hospital also increased the miseries of the victims, he said. He accused Sindh Government of not building a hospital which has the capacity to cope up with national tragedies.

