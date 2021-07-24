Fawad visits residence of Arif Nizami, offers condolences

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said on Friday that the Constitution was supreme and powerful and all decisions were taken in the country as per law.

He said this while briefly talking to media, here today. Responding to the cases of Noor Mukadam and Usman Mirza, Fawad said the police conducted investigations very efficiently and expressed the hope that victims would get justice; no one was above the law.

He further said the PTI government believes in fulfilling its commitment made with the media.

Earlier, Fawad visited the Defence residence of late journalist Arif Nizami where he offered condolence to the bereaved family. He also offered ‘Fateha’ for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

The minister said on the occasion that the death of Arif Nizami was a huge loss for the journalism profession and his services in the field of journalism would always be remembered.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021