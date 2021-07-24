ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.16%)
ASC 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.37%)
ASL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.43%)
FCCL 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.09%)
FFL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-5.99%)
FNEL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.77%)
GGL 46.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-3.46%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.39%)
JSCL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 39.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.94%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.74%)
NETSOL 166.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-1.59%)
PACE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.16%)
PAEL 34.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.63%)
POWER 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
PRL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.05%)
PTC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.48%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 56.25 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (6.7%)
TELE 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
TRG 167.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.59%)
UNITY 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.34%)
WTL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
BR100 5,205 Decreased By ▼ -23.75 (-0.45%)
BR30 26,756 Decreased By ▼ -198.15 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,793 Decreased By ▼ -80.19 (-0.17%)
KSE30 19,161 Decreased By ▼ -31.94 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,939
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,000,034
1,42524hr
5.65% positivity
Sindh
362,182
Punjab
351,707
Balochistan
29,357
Islamabad
85,230
KPK
141,359
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 24 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

===================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start          AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date             EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
===================================================================================================
SME Leasing Limited #           17-07-2021   26-07-2021                                  26-07-2021
Sunrays Textile Mills Ltd #     19-07-2021   26-07-2021                                  26-07-2021
Fauji Fertilizer
Company Limited #               21-07-2021   27-07-2021                                  27-07-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Bin
Qasim Limited #                 23-07-2021   27-07-2021                                  27-07-2021
Hinopak Motors Limited          20-07-2021   28-07-2021         NIL                      28-07-2021
Fauji Foods Limited #           22-07-2021   28-07-2021                                  28-07-2021
(UBLTFC5) United Bank
Limited                         16-07-2021   29-07-2021
Macter International Limited    20-07-2021   29-07-2021     17.03% R**     16-07-2021
Exide Pakistan Limited          22-07-2021   29-07-2021         NIL                      29-07-2021
Nazir Cotton Mills Limited #    23-07-2021   29-07-2021                                  29-07-2021
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines
Limited                         28-07-2021   29-07-2021       40% (F)      26-07-2021    29-07-2021
786 Investments Limited #       23-07-2021   30-07-2021                                  30-07-2021
Worldcall Telecom Limited       24-07-2021   31-07-2021         NIL                      31-07-2021
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Limited                30-07-2021   31-07-2021
(KELSC5) K-Electric Limited     27-07-2021   03-08-2021
Mian Textile Industries
Limited                         27-07-2021   03-08-2021         NIL                      03-08-2021
United Bank Limited #           30-07-2021   06-08-2021                                  06-08-2021
Dolmen City REIT                31-07-2021   06-08-2021      3.3% (F)      29-07-2021
Image Pakistan Limited          02-08-2021   09-08-2021       75% R*       29-07-2021
TPL Properties Limited #        03-08-2021   09-08-2021                                  09-08-2021
Hallmark Company Limited        03-08-2021   09-08-2021         NIL                      09-08-2021
Sui Southern Gas Company
Limited                         04-08-2021   10-08-2021         NIL                      10-08-2021
Next Capital Limited ##         05-08-2021   11-08-2021
Nimir Resins Limited ###        09-08-2021   16-08-2021
Zephyr Textiles Limited         10-08-2021   16-08-2021                                  16-08-2021
Service Fabrics Limited         13-08-2021   19-08-2021       1486% R      11-08-2021
Husein Sugar Mills Limited      16-08-2021   23-08-2021     37.50% R***    12-08-2021
===================================================================================================

Indications:

E xtra Ordinary General Meeting #

Book Closure for change in Face value from Rs.5/- to Rs.10/- ###

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.5/- per share *

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.7.50/- per share ***

Book Closure for Acquisition of Voting Shares ##

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.155/- per share **

