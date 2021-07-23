ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.16%)
ASC 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.37%)
ASL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.43%)
FCCL 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.09%)
FFL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-5.99%)
FNEL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.77%)
GGL 46.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-3.46%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.39%)
JSCL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 39.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.94%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.74%)
NETSOL 166.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-1.59%)
PACE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.16%)
PAEL 34.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.63%)
POWER 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
PRL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.05%)
PTC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.48%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 56.25 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (6.7%)
TELE 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
TRG 167.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.59%)
UNITY 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.34%)
WTL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
BR100 5,205 Decreased By ▼ -23.75 (-0.45%)
BR30 26,756 Decreased By ▼ -198.15 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,793 Decreased By ▼ -80.19 (-0.17%)
KSE30 19,161 Decreased By ▼ -31.94 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,939
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,000,034
1,42524hr
5.65% positivity
Sindh
362,182
Punjab
351,707
Balochistan
29,357
Islamabad
85,230
KPK
141,359
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UN tells Iran to fix water crisis, stop crackdown

  • "I am extremely concerned about the deaths and injuries that have occurred over the past week, as well as the widespread arrests and detention," Bachelet said in a statement.
AFP 23 Jul 2021

GENEVA: UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet told Iran on Friday to address with the chronic water shortage in Khuzestan province rather than use excessive force to crush protests.

Bachelet warned that the "catastrophic" situation had been building up for many years and that "shooting and arresting people will simply add to the anger and desperation".

"I am extremely concerned about the deaths and injuries that have occurred over the past week, as well as the widespread arrests and detention," Bachelet said in a statement.

"The impact of the devastating water crisis on life, health and prosperity of the people of Khuzestan should be the focus of the government's attention, not the protests carried out by people driven to desperation by years of neglect."

Khuzestan is Iran's main oil-producing region and one of its wealthiest.

But the southwestern province is also home to a large Arab minority, and its people regularly complain of being marginalised by the authorities.

Bachelet's office said Khuzestan used to be Iran's main and most reliable source of water, but alleged mismanagement coupled with droughts had drained the province.

Protests erupted on July 15 in several cities across the province. In response, state security forces appear to have reacted with disproportionate force against unarmed, peaceful protesters, her office said.

At least four people, including one minor, have been killed, and several others injured, while three are unconfirmed reports of a higher number of deaths, said the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.

State media has reported that one police officer has been killed. Bachelet said: "When you hear reports that injured protesters are avoiding hospitals for fear of being arrested, it is an indication of just how bad the situation is."

The high commissioner said Iran lacked effective channels for people to raise their grievances other than through protest, citing severely restricted civic space and a lack of a free media.

"The government of Iran desperately needs to change tack, beginning with issuing clear instructions to security forces to abide by international standards on the use of force," the former Chilean president said.

"It should also take immediate steps to first of all mitigate the impact of the crisis and to put in place policies that can ensure the right to water in Khuzestan in the long term."

UN Michelle Bachelet Iran water crisis

UN tells Iran to fix water crisis, stop crackdown

Sindh reimposes restrictions as Covid-19 cases surge

Pakistan calls on UN bodies to investigate India's use of Pegasus spyware

FM Qureshi to leave for China to 'further strengthen' partnership

Pakistan’s REER falls 2.3% in June, stands at 99.9

Pakistani Rupee's downward slide continues, closes at 162.32

FO calls on India to refrain from its smear propaganda against Pakistan

US launches air strikes in aid of embattled Afghan forces

Pakistan's overall Covid-19 tally crosses 1 million

Taliban claim of controlling 90% of Afghan border is 'absolute lie': govt

Oil prices rise on signs of tightening supplies

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters