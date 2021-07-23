European stocks rise at open

LONDON: European stocks climbed at the start of trading on Friday, the end of a volatile week for markets.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.5 percent to 7,004.66 points.

European stocks up

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index grew 0.5 percent to 15,596.84 points and the Paris CAC 40 expanded 0.6 percent to 6,516.96.