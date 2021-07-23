Markets
European stocks rise at open
- London's benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.5 percent to 7,004.66 points
23 Jul 2021
LONDON: European stocks climbed at the start of trading on Friday, the end of a volatile week for markets.
London's benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.5 percent to 7,004.66 points.
In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index grew 0.5 percent to 15,596.84 points and the Paris CAC 40 expanded 0.6 percent to 6,516.96.
Sindh reimposes restrictions as Covid-19 cases surge
European stocks rise at open
Pakistan calls on UN bodies to investigate India's use of Pegasus spyware
FM Qureshi to leave for China to 'further strengthen' partnership
FO calls on India to refrain from its smear propaganda against Pakistan
Pakistan’s REER falls 2.3% in June, stands at 99.9
Pakistani Rupee's downward slide continues, closes at 162.32
US launches air strikes in aid of embattled Afghan forces
Pakistan's overall Covid-19 tally crosses 1 million
Taliban claim of controlling 90% of Afghan border is 'absolute lie': govt
Oil prices rise on signs of tightening supplies
For the first time, Saudi women stand guard in Makkah during Hajj
Read more stories
Comments