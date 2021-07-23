Hong Kong shares close sharply lower

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished more than one percent lower Friday as investors struggled to maintain the previous day's rally, while tech firms were weighed by fresh concerns about China's crackdown on the sector.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.45 percent, or 401.86 points, to 27,321.98.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.68 percent, or 24.34 points, to 3,550.40, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange slipped 1.43 percent, or 35.72 points, to 2,468.14.