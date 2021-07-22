Markets
Hong Kong shares rise at open
22 Jul 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks enjoyed a healthy start to Thursday morning following another strong lead from Wall Street and Europe as traders took heart from upbeat corporate earnings.
The Hang Seng Index rose 0.88 percent, or 239.70 points, to 27,464.28.
Hong Kong stocks start with a rally
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching up 1.00 point to 3,563.66, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.24 percent, or 6.09 points, to 2,498.63.
