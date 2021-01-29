ANL 33.42 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (4.73%)
ASC 16.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 25.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
AVN 106.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
BOP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
BYCO 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.13%)
DGKC 118.50 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.67%)
EPCL 47.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
FCCL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.52%)
FFBL 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.48%)
FFL 18.53 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.98%)
HASCOL 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HUBC 88.70 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.26%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.04%)
JSCL 30.83 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.36%)
KAPCO 41.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
MLCF 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.89%)
PAEL 41.02 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.17%)
PIBTL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.07%)
POWER 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.69%)
PPL 92.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
PRL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (6.12%)
PTC 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (15.51%)
SNGP 43.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.66%)
TRG 125.49 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (2.93%)
UNITY 35.36 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.14%)
WTL 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.83%)
BR100 4,992 Increased By ▲ 60.31 (1.22%)
BR30 25,964 Increased By ▲ 523.13 (2.06%)
KSE100 46,558 Increased By ▲ 391.86 (0.85%)
KSE30 19,416 Increased By ▲ 157.27 (0.82%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong stocks start with a rally

  • The Hang Seng Index jumped 0.96 percent, or 275.41 points, to 28,826.18.
AFP 29 Jan 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened with a burst on Friday morning at the end of a volatile week that has seen global markets hammered by concerns about high valuations and soaring virus infections.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 0.96 percent, or 275.41 points, to 28,826.18.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.47 percent, or 16.54 points, to 3,521.72, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange climbed 0.98 percent, or 23.17 points, to 2,375.92.

Hong Kong stocks Hang Seng Index Shenzhen Composite Index benchmark Shanghai Composite Index China's second exchange

Hong Kong stocks start with a rally

Taliban have 'not met their commitments' in Afghan peace deal: Pentagon

WHO virus experts poised to start Wuhan fieldwork

Trump flexes political muscle, meets top House Republican

Continuation of subsidy on 5 essential items allowed: Gwadar coal power project agreements approved by ECC

Payment made to Broadsheet LLC: NAB asked to explain whether WHT deducted

Senate election through open ballot: NA body passes Constitution amendment bill

Govt to present amendment bill ahead of Senate elections

Track and trace system: FBR will notify a date after its implementation

ADB says ‘slower’ recovery could cause delay in reforms

5.4pc increase in SSGC tariff allowed

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters