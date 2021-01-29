Hong Kong stocks start with a rally

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened with a burst on Friday morning at the end of a volatile week that has seen global markets hammered by concerns about high valuations and soaring virus infections.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 0.96 percent, or 275.41 points, to 28,826.18.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.47 percent, or 16.54 points, to 3,521.72, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange climbed 0.98 percent, or 23.17 points, to 2,375.92.