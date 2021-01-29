Markets
Hong Kong stocks start with a rally
29 Jan 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened with a burst on Friday morning at the end of a volatile week that has seen global markets hammered by concerns about high valuations and soaring virus infections.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.47 percent, or 16.54 points, to 3,521.72, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange climbed 0.98 percent, or 23.17 points, to 2,375.92.
