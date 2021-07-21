ANL 31.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 20.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
ASL 24.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.92%)
BOP 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
FFL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.81%)
FNEL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
GGGL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.41%)
GGL 48.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
JSCL 22.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
KEL 3.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
NETSOL 168.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PACE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
PAEL 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PIBTL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.44%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
PRL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.41%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 52.72 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (7.26%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TRG 168.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.04%)
UNITY 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
WTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.62%)
BR100 5,229 Increased By ▲ 10.4 (0.2%)
BR30 26,955 Decreased By ▼ -10.82 (-0.04%)
KSE100 47,873 Increased By ▲ 38.93 (0.08%)
KSE30 19,193 Decreased By ▼ -17.17 (-0.09%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,888
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
996,451
2,57924hr
6.26% positivity
Sindh
359,824
Punjab
351,345
Balochistan
29,242
Islamabad
85,028
KPK
141,138
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

J&J raises forecasts, estimates $2.5bn in COVID-19 vaccine sales

  • Pfizer and Moderna forecast $26 billion and $19.2 billion in annual sales of their vaccines, respectively
  • J&J raised its expectations for full-year sales to a range of $93.8 billion to $94.6 billion including contribution from the single-dose vaccine, and to $91.3 billion-$92.1 billion for the rest of the business
Reuters 21 Jul 2021

Johnson & Johnson on Wednesday raised its overall revenue estimate for the year and forecast $2.5 billion in sales of its COVID-19 vaccine, which has fallen way behind rival shots from Pfizer and Moderna as the company deals with vaccine production issues and safety concerns.

Although Johnson & Johnson's shot was approved in the United States months after vaccines from Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc, its vaccine outlook pales in comparison with its peers and reflects the widening gap in the vaccine race.

Pfizer and Moderna forecast $26 billion and $19.2 billion in annual sales of their vaccines, respectively.

The J&J shot, once touted as an important tool for vaccinations in hard-to-reach areas, has already delayed deliveries in the United States and Europe. It has also been linked to a very rare, potentially life-threatening blood-clotting condition.

J&J's says its Covid-19 vaccine effectively combats Delta variant

J&J raised its expectations for full-year sales to a range of $93.8 billion to $94.6 billion including contribution from the single-dose vaccine, and to $91.3 billion-$92.1 billion for the rest of the business.

It had previously forecast sales to come in between $90.6 billion and $91.6 billion.

The outlook was driven by recovery in sales at its medical devices unit and higher demand for treatments such as psoriasis and Crohn's disease drug Stelara.

The company had recorded $164 million in vaccine sales in for the second quarter.

Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc have forecast $26 billion and $19.2 billion in annual sales of their vaccines, respectively. Both shots were approved in the United States last year, while J&J's vaccine was approved this year.

Both companies expect to profit from their vaccines, while Johnson & Johnson has said it will make the vaccine available on a not-for-profit basis during the pandemic.

Moderna, J&J to make up bulk of Germany's 2022 extra vaccine purchases

In the second quarter, J&J earned $2.48 per share, beating analysts' average estimate of $2.27 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company reported $23.31 billion in total sales, above the estimate of $22.21 billion.

Shares of the company rose 1% before the opening bell.

Johnson & Johnson Pfizer vaccine doses Johnson & Johnson vaccine Pfizer COVID

J&J raises forecasts, estimates $2.5bn in COVID-19 vaccine sales

ADB lists factors behind Pakistan's 3.9pc growth estimates

Afghan envoy’s daughter was not kidnapped, insists Rashid

Govt-owned power plants: MoF opposes Rs177.8bn payment due to limited fiscal space

Veteran journalist Arif Nizami passes away in Lahore

PTA blocks TikTok over 'failure to take inappropriate content down'

Eid-ul-Azha prayers: NCOC for strict compliance with SOPs

Tax defaulters: DGI&I IR to make arrests only after third-party audit

Stop the war; ‘Mine’ the economy

US recession ended in April 2020

Eid-ul-Azha today

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters