Eid-ul-Azha prayers: NCOC for strict compliance with SOPs

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre on Tuesday declared compliance of guidelines issued on the occasion of Eidul Azha particularly standard of operating procedures (SOPs) for Eid prayer congregations critical to contain disease spread.

The NCOC session was chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar where the meeting reviewed implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) on Eidul Azha and spread of the pandemic in Karachi and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The forum was briefed that instructions have been issued to the provincial administrations of all federating units to ensure implementation of SOPs pertaining to Eidul Azha.

The forum expressed satisfaction over additional steps taken by Sindh government in view of Covid-19 outbreak.

The forum was informed that keeping in view the surging disease spread, some 500 oxygen cylinders and 30 ventilators were added in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The forum was briefed on capacity building of vaccination facilities. “At present, over half a million Covid-19 vaccines are being administered daily in the country,” the Forum was informed.

The forum announced that the vaccination centres across the country would remain closed only on first day of Eidul Azha.

The forum was told that huge stocks of Moderna vaccine were provided to vaccination centres for inoculations of individuals and students going abroad.