AFPMA to launch joint movement for continuous wheat supply

PESHAWAR: The All Pakistan Flour Mills Association (APFMA) has agreed to launch a joint movement to ensure uninterrupted supply of wheat and remove all restrictions in this regard across the country.

The agreement was reached during a meeting of the Central Executive Committee of All Pakistan Flour Mills Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (APFMA-KP), which was presided over by the chairman of the committee, Badaruddin Kakar, Nathia Gali, a scenic valley in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region.

The meeting was also attended by APFMA-KP chapter chairman Muhammad Naeem Butt, Punjab Chairman Asim Raza along with Sindh Chairman Haji Muhammad Yousaf, Bolochistan chairman Abdul Wahid Warriach and flour mills owners, others.

The meeting of the Central Executive Committee, All Pakistan Flour Mills Association was hosted by APFM KP chapter. The meeting deliberated upon the availability of wheat across the country.

It was agreed to launch a joint movement to ensure interrupted wheat supply and removal of all restrictions in this regard.

The flour millers expressed concern over low prices of government flour against the high rates of government wheat in the market. The committee chairman Badaruddin Kakar asked the all chairmen of Flour Mills Association to prepare proposals and present them for future strategy and line of action.

