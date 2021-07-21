ANL 31.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
Police carry out flag march in Lahore ahead of Eidul Azha

Recorder Report 21 Jul 2021

LAHORE: In anticipation of any untoward incident due to rapidly changing situation in Afghanistan, the city police on Tuesday carried out a flag march in different parts of the provincial capital to create a sense of security among the masses ahead of Eidul Azha celebrations.

Led by Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mehmood Dogar and Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Sajid Kiani, the flag march started from the Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh and went through various parts including Saggian, Shahdara, Bund Road and Thokar Niaz Baig.

Speaking on the occasion, the CCPO pledged to ensure safety of the masses at any cost and directed the officers in field to intensify snap checking of suspected persons at police pickets and checkpoints. He said all the SPs, DSPs and SHOs will remain in field during the three-day Eidul Azha celebrations. He instructed the Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) teams to actively patrol in the city and keep an eye on suspicious activities.

It may be mentioned that the CCPO while chairing a high-level security meeting on Sunday warned that if adequate security measures were not taken the country may face a fresh wave of militancy due to rapidly changing situation in neighbouring country, Afghanistan.

On the other hand, as per the security plan for Eidul Azha, the Punjab police would deploy around 47,000 police officers for the security of Eid gatherings at 25,672 mosques, Imambargahs, minority worship and open spaces across the province. The police have also installed around 242 walkthrough gates, 12,373 metal detectors and 10,640 CCTV cameras at sensitive establishments for security purposes.

