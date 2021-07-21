India facilitator of terrorists: governor

LAHORE: Terming India as a facilitator of terrorists and enemy of peace, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said on Tuesday, that shameful role of India in keeping Pakistan on grey list of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) had been exposed.

He said that Indian external affairs minister’s recent statement about Pakistan showed the real face of India. “There is no doubt that India has become a facilitator of terrorists and enemy of peace”, he added.

Sarwar said that India, which is the biggest threat for peace of the region, could not tolerate progress, peace and stability of Pakistan. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan Pakistan would succeed, and India would fail in its ambitions, he said in a tweet.

However, the governor said that the world must end its silence over India’s facilitation for terrorists, adding that Pakistan has been giving precious sacrifices for peace and abolishing terrorism.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021