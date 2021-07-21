ANL 31.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 20.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
ASL 24.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.92%)
BOP 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
FFL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.81%)
FNEL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
GGGL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.41%)
GGL 48.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
JSCL 22.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
KEL 3.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
NETSOL 168.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PACE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
PAEL 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PIBTL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.44%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
PRL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.41%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 52.72 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (7.26%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TRG 168.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.04%)
UNITY 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
WTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.62%)
BR100 5,229 Increased By ▲ 10.4 (0.2%)
BR30 26,955 Decreased By ▼ -10.82 (-0.04%)
KSE100 47,873 Increased By ▲ 38.93 (0.08%)
KSE30 19,193 Decreased By ▼ -17.17 (-0.09%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,848
3724hr
Pakistan Cases
993,872
2,14524hr
5.26% positivity
Sindh
358,176
Punjab
351,000
Balochistan
29,190
Islamabad
84,842
KPK
140,962
Munich Re profits hit 1.1bn euros despite Covid-19

AFP 21 Jul 2021

FRANKFURT: German reinsurance giant Munich Re reported a preliminary second-quarter net profit of 1.1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) on Tuesday, up from 580 million last year despite payouts linked to Covid-19.

From April to June, losses in the company’s life and health insurance business “clearly exceeded the expectation mainly due to the high mortality rate in India and South Africa” from Covid-19, it said in a statement.

But the Munich-based group, whose main business is cushioning other insurers against risk, also recorded lower-than-average expenses in its property-casualty business, “mainly as a result of comparatively low losses from natural catastrophes”, it said.

Losses in the field of property-casualty reinsurance were “in line with expectations”.

In the same quarter of last year, Munich Re suffered losses of 700 million euros in this sector, when the first wave of the pandemic led to the cancellation of numerous events.

The group said it was “well on track” to achieve its annual net profit target of 2.8 billion euros, though it was less optimistic about achieving its target of 400 million euros in life and health reinsurance.

The forecast comes as severe flooding in Germany and devastating wildfires in the US are expected to weigh on the insurance industry in the coming months.

Munich Re will publish its final second-quarter results August 10.

